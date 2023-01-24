Read full article on original website
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his 2024 presidential bid, saying he is "more angry" and "more committed" to winning the presidency as his former political allies weigh bids to potentially challenge him for the GOP nomination."The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one," Trump said to his supporters at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, before suggesting that he was the GOP candidate best suited to win in 2024. Trump delivered similar...
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive
Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
Jan. 6 rioter who admitted spraying Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced
Washington – The New Jersey man who admitted to spraying U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom packed with Sicknick's colleagues and fellow officers. "I don't know what got into you," said federal Judge Thomas Hogan, as he imposed the yearslong prison sentence on Julian Khater, "somehow you got determined to push your way through the crowd."Hogan also fined Khater $10,000. Sicknick died of natural causes a day after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault, the D.C. medical examiner's...
3 dead, 4 wounded after latest shooting in California
At least three people were killed and four others wounded in an overnight shooting in California, according to the Associated Press. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado told the Associated Press that the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. outside a home in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood in L.A. near Beverly Hills. The three people killed, he said, were in a vehicle, while the four who were injured were standing outside. The LAPD said on Twitter that they received multiple 911 calls summoning them to the scene, where they found five victims. Three were pronounced dead on arrival, while...
Transcript: Rep. Val Demings on "Face the Nation"
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida that aired on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: One day after the video of Tyre Nichols' deadly encounter with police was made public, the Memphis police shut down its SCORPION Unit, a specialized group, which includes the five officers that have now been charged with second degree murder. For more, we now go to former Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who spent 27 years with the Orlando Police Department, including four years as its chief. It's good to talk to you.VAL DEMINGS:...
Utah becomes first state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in 2023
Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill Saturday that bans hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth, making Utah the first state in 2023 to ban such care.Senate Bill 16 provides new restrictions on trans youth seeking medical care in Utah, specifically banning "hormonal transgender treatment to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria" before the bill went into effect, and "sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change."SB16 also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct "a systematic review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender...
Arizona Republicans pick former Trump aide to lead state party
Phoenix — Arizona Republicans on Saturday selected former state treasurer and Donald Trump aide Jeff DeWit to be the party's next chairman, turning to a familiar face with relationships across the fractured party after its worst election in decades. DeWit replaces firebrand Trump ally Kelli Ward, who helped the former president in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and was a vocal proponent of his false claim that the election results were fraudulent. She broke with precedent in last year's primary, openly promoting a slate of election deniers who went on to lose the general election in November....
Transcript: Sens. Mark Warner and Marco Rubio on "Face the Nation"
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida airing Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, on "Face the Nation."MARGARET BRENNAN: Let's start on the news of the moment. I know the two of you were briefed by the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. Do you have any timeline in terms of when you will get visibility into the documents of classified material that both President Biden and President Trump had in their residences?SEN. MARK WARNER: Margaret, unfortunately, no. And this committee has had a long bipartisan history...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
