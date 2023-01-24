ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskers.com

Huskers Head to Lubbock for Texas Tech Open

The Nebraska track and field team hits the road for the first time this season when it heads to Lubbock, Texas for the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Friday and Saturday. Action at the Sports Performance Center gets underway at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. A live stream of the meet will be available on ESPN+. The Huskers have 24 men and 18 women set to compete.
LUBBOCK, TX
huskers.com

Huskers Ready to Face No. 19 Illinois on the Road

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will travel to Champaign for its first road Big Ten Competition as they face Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 28. The meet is set to start at 2 p.m. at Huff Hall. The Huskers faced Illinois last season at the Big Ten Championship. NU outscored the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
huskers.com

Huskers Sweep B1G Field Athletes of the Week

The Nebraska track and field program swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday. Maxwell Otterdahl was named Big Ten Men's Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row, while Jenna Rogers picked up Big Ten Women's Field Athlete of the Week honors.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Return Home for Northwestern on Wednesday

The Nebraska men's basketball team returns home for an important Big Ten matchup on Wednesday, as the Huskers will host Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game was pushed back one day following the move of the. Northwestern-Wisconsin game from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 because of COVID-19 health and...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Tominaga Scores 22 Points in Loss to Northwestern

Keisei Tominaga paced the Huskers with 22 points, but Nebraska was unable to keep up with Ty Berry and Northwestern, as the short-handed Huskers fell to the Wildcats 78-63 Wednesday evening. Tominaga racked up 22 points, his second 20-point effort of the season, on 9-of-17 shooting for the Huskers. True...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy