The Nebraska track and field team hits the road for the first time this season when it heads to Lubbock, Texas for the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Friday and Saturday. Action at the Sports Performance Center gets underway at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. A live stream of the meet will be available on ESPN+. The Huskers have 24 men and 18 women set to compete.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO