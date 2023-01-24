Read full article on original website
Touch Of Texas Brings Music And Memories To Help Local Family
There is a lot going on at Touch of Texas (TOT) on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Every Wednesday, they have free line dancing and Thursday is Open Cornhole and free admission country shows on most Saturday nights. TOT also has many national country acts coming to town including Diamond...
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?
As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 27, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the 10th annual Binghamton Automobile Show will be kicked off next week when Mayor Thomas Wilson throws a switch, to light up the Washington Street buildings with brilliant electric lights. The new Frank A. Johnson...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
guthrie.org
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DA Korchak Encourages Community to Help Keep Notorious Killer Behind Bars
After nearly four decades, the man convicted of killing twelve-year-old Cheri Lindsey, is back up for parole this year. Today Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak is asking the community to write letters to the parole board to deny his request. This is the fourth time James Wales has been...
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery
More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
ithaca.com
Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign
During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
