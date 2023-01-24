ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema

Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
CNY News

When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?

As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 27, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the 10th annual Binghamton Automobile Show will be kicked off next week when Mayor Thomas Wilson throws a switch, to light up the Washington Street buildings with brilliant electric lights. The new Frank A. Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
guthrie.org

Guthrie Welcomes New Providers

The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
SAYRE, PA
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
ithaca.com

City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup

During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign

During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
NEWFIELD, NY

