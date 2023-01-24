Read full article on original website
South Alabama’s Hot Shooting Tops the Trojans
MOBILE, Ala. – Despite a 15-point offensive explosion in the second half from Christyon Eugene, Troy couldn't fight back, falling to rival South Alabama, 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Mitchell Center. The Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) continue to fall down the standings this weekend as they sit tied...
First-Place Troy Hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday
TROY, Ala. – Back at the top of the Sun Belt Conference standings, Troy returns to Trojan Arena on Saturday to play host to Georgia Southern. Tip-off is on tap for 4 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. It's Letterwinners Day in Trojan Arena as all...
Troy Faces Off with In-State Rival South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. – Rivalry Saturday is next for the Troy men's basketball program as the team prepares to bounce back with a battle against South Alabama in the Mitchell Center, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday's game is a chance for both sides to add one to the win column...
Women's Tennis Begins Spring Schedule at Home
TROY, Ala. – After a fall schedule that saw multiple draw champions and a top-125 ITA player ranking, the Troy women's tennis team kicks off its spring schedule with the home opener against Florida A&M in the Lunsford Tennis Complex on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Saturday marks the first...
Men’s Tennis Signee Alcocer Selected for Mexican Davis Cup Team
TROY, Ala. – Incoming Troy men's tennis signee Luciano Alcocer has been selected to represent Mexico in the upcoming Davis Cup Mexico Series against Chinese Taipei on Feb. 4-5 in Metepec, Mexico. The matchup with Chinese Taipei is part of the World Group I Playoffs and the winner will...
