Austin, TX

CBS Austin

University of Texas at Austin establishes new AI master's program

The University of Texas at Austin is establishing a new online master’s program in artificial intelligence (AI). The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) covers roughly two years’ worth of course content and will be delivered in partnership with online education platform, edX. It is projected to reach hundreds or thousands of students annually within five years.
tribeza.com

Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures

Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
texasstandard.org

What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
CBS Austin

Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
kut.org

Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.

Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
