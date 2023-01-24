Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...

