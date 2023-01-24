Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith recognized with 2022 Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award
MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.
Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents
Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
WMUR.com
Manchester chimney services company slated to pay thousands to settle retaliation allegations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire chimney service contractor was ordered to pay more than $26,000 to settle retaliation allegations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Labor officials said Ceaser Chimney Services, in Manchester, fired an employee in 2021 after they contacted the state labor department to ask...
nerej.com
Prolman Realty selected to lease 221 Main Street
Prolman Realty, Inc. has been selected by P&P 221 Main, LLC to market for lease a street-level retail/commercial space located at 221 Main St. unit 100. Lisa Ferrari said “the highly visible 3,570+/- s/f street-level space is located steps away from the Nashua Center for the Arts which is scheduled to have their grand opening on April 1, 2023. The space would be ideal for many retail or professional uses. Prominent neighbors include NBT Bank, Santander Bank, Surf, and MT’s Local Kitchen and Wine Bar.”
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Michitson Lays Out Vision for New Advanced Manufacturing Business Park in Haverhill
The Haverhill City Council received a vision of the future of manufacturing in Haverhill during a presentation by the body’s vice president Tuesday night. Council Vice President John A. Michitson outlined a plan to develop a “Regional Smart Manufacturing Hub” at the site of a proposed business park to be located at the old Dutton Airport, off Amesbury Road. He explained smart manufacturing as an integration of digital and traditional manufacturing allowing companies to eliminate time consuming and costly production costs.
laconiadailysun.com
The view from 100: On centenary birthday, Doris Duff reflects on history, career and love of Laconia
LACONIA — Typically, folks move out of New Hampshire in retirement, not to it. Doris Duff moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, when she was 80 years old. The now-100-year-old is still smitten with the area some 20 years later — and the feeling appears to be mutual.
NHPR
How can the city of Manchester address its homelessness crisis?
Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the area. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction. The city cited safety hazards and moved to clear the encampment.
laconiadailysun.com
Louise E. Day, 79
BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness. Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.
laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Franklin's Hidden Treasures Feb. 4
FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Franklin’s Hidden Treasures to downtown Franklin. Franklin’s Hidden Treasures is a unique antique and collectable shop with thousands of items offered from consignors. From kitchen items from the 1920s, to porcelain tea sets, vintage bar glassware, to textiles, baskets, wrought iron plant stands and toys, you can find it at Franklin’s Hidden Treasures.
laconiadailysun.com
State says no environmental risk after Paugus Bay boathouse collapse
LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and...
nerej.com
The Container Store opens first NH location
Salem, NH The Container Store has opened its first New Hampshire location at Tuscan Village located at 10 S. Village Dr. Suite 300. This will be The Container Store’s 96th retail location nationally. The newest addition to The Container Store will be 15,500 s/f and feature storage and organization...
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
WMUR.com
Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges
CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
tewksburycarnation.org
Learn About Lawrence’s Massive Crow Roost at ‘Crow Show’ Events
20,000 crows fly up to 40 miles nightly to gather! Why? Find out on Feb. 8 and 15. Have you ever noticed the huge number of crows flying above Interstate 495 along the Merrimack River at dusk? Where are they going? Why are they here, and what are they doing?
WMUR.com
Man wins more than $100,000 on $3 slot machine bet at charitable casino in Dover
Filotimo Casino officials announced the first big, lucky winner on the charitable casino’s newly installed casino machines. Officials said Ralph of Elliot, Maine, won $103,201 after placing a bet of just $3. He won big on the Scorchin' Hot Ruby machine at the casino in Dover. Ralph said he...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
laconiadailysun.com
No suspects yet in vandalism spree
The Laconia and Gilford police departments currently do not have any suspects in the vandalism spree that damaged seven vehicles and three businesses' windows in Laconia on Jan. 16. At least four more vehicles were damaged in Gilford. During the spree, vehicle bodies and windows were struck with what appears...
