Where to eat and drink during the Denton Black Film Festival

Buy Now Locals may know where restaurants and bars are around Denton, but some of the Dallasites and out-of-towners coming for the Denton Black Film Festival might need tips on where to stay full and hydrated throughout the event. DRC file photo

The Denton Black Film Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, and for the first time in two years, the festival is bringing back in-person events.

(The festival will also extend virtually from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.)