NBC Washington

Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois class-action suit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t contain whiskey

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain actual whiskey. The suit, brought by Anna Marquez in Cook County, accuses Fireball Whisky’s maker of deceptive marketing practices. Fireball Cinnamon is made by Sazerac, which says the miniature versions are made to “capture the essence” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thereporteronline.net

12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week

Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Some Chicago restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill

CHICAGO -- The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago's most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears

(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood rallying to save soul food restaurant after whopper gas bill of $16,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shut down and out of business; a beloved soul food restaurant in Englewood has closed its doors because the owner can't pay the gas bill, but a local community group is stepping in to help save the business.Georgia Utendahl, 78, owns Georgia's Food Depot in Englewood near 73rd and Halsted streets. Last November, she was stunned when she got a $16,000 bill from Peoples Gas."I looked at it about four or five times, and I'm still thinking $1,600" she said.She couldn't pay it, so the utility shut off her gas. The problem started last year in February,...
CHICAGO, IL

