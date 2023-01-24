Pueblo West board takes on 'mountain of work' shifting road maintenance to Pueblo County

Continuing to wade through the details of the ongoing transfer of road maintenance work to Pueblo County, Pueblo West Metro Board members on Monday wrestled with what could be one of the most impactful decisions in the district’s history.

While Pueblo County started taking over road maintenance duties Jan. 1, thanks to a voter-approved 1-cent sales tax for street repairs, representatives of the two governments and their attorneys are still trying to work through several details, including what to do with Pueblo West's public works building, fleet and maintenance departments, staff, supplies and equipment.

Eventually, all those details will be solidified in an intergovernmental agreement between the two agencies.

“It is a mountain of work,” said Doug Proal, board vice president.

Proal said he waded through 104 pages of staff reports and “everything I hear is negative."

"‘We want to keep everything’ doesn’t work for me,” Proal said, indicating there are conflicts about how the amenities should be divided and how that will impact employees working for the district.

The main issue is whether the district wants to gift the Public Works Building at 280 E. McCulloch Blvd. to the county, sell it to the county, or lease all or a portion of it to the county.

“It truly is a multi-use facility, not just a streets and roads building,” said Kim Swearingen, board president. “The county wanted to buy it until this all came about.”

About two-thirds of the building is used for fleet maintenance and facilities management, plus it has a fuel station and storage space.

Jami Baker Orr, another board member, said she felt county representatives were “taken aback by the proposed sale” of the public works building.

District Administrator Brian Caserta agreed, pointing out that the "county had the understanding we were going to gift the building to them but said if they do have to lease it, they would not want a long-term lease — just up to three years.”

Proal said it was his understanding the district “may have made the impression" it would gift the building,” and it was never his "intention to make money from the county.

"So if we were to lease it, it should be for $1 a year — this is a collaborative arrangement we have been working on,” he said.

Motion to gift the public works building fails

Board member Nick Madero made a motion to gift the building to the county, but the motion died for lack of a second.

“I don’t have enough info,” Proal said.

Proal said he believes the county intends to build its own small building to house its road and bridge department in Pueblo West but would like to hear more from county officials.

Board Secretary and Treasurer Joe Mahaney said he didn’t think the district should sell the building but lease it to the county.

“We are going to have to work with the county to come up with a solution that works for both. We are going to find an even ground here,” Baker Orr said.

“I know this is frustrating to staff, but we want to make an educated decision with all the pros and cons from both sides so we can do the best we can for the public and make an easy transition,” Baker Orr explained.

“We are very sensitive to the employees of this district, and it is not our intention to pare things down and lay people off, but this is one of the biggest things we have endeavored to do in my 40 years in Pueblo West and we have one chance to do it right,” Proal said.

The board gave some direction to the district’s attorney Carolyn Steffl at Monday's meeting, and more details are expected to be worked out between the two government agencies during a Feb. 1 road task force meeting at the county’s emergency services bureau, 101 W. 10th St.

Water pipeline project approved

In other business, the board unanimously approved a shuffling of funds to cover the $3 million shortfall for the Wildhorse Reuse Pipeline construction project. The price tag has soared from an estimated $6.5 million to about $9.5 million.

The board agreed to put off some capital improvement projects until next year, such as replacing a section of roof at the water treatment plant and the shifting of about $200,000 in funds not needed for a water main project at Homer and Cellini drives. The board approved a low bid of $8.69 million submitted by KR Swerdfeger Construction that will be about $9.5 million with a 10% contingency fund.

The pipeline will add an additional 500 acre-feet of water into the district's water portfolio by transporting treated water back into the Arkansas River in exchange for water credits in Lake Pueblo.

The board also approved the spending of $255,000 to purchase 4.3 shares of water in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company after Director of Utilities Jim Blasing said the district has "been working feverishly and diligently to get this passed.” The district is leasing some water from Pueblo as a short-term fix to its water shortage issues.

The board also unanimously approved the sale of a 1.5-inch water tap to the Shoppes at Marketplace project, which will be constructed next to Ace Hardware on Market Place where a new Snooze Mattress showroom and other businesses will occupy a strip mall near the busy U.S. 50 and Purcell Boulevard intersection.

