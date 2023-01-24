ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC

Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC

Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
SB Nation

Spurs refuse Brentford bid for Djed Spence, but he could still go on loan

Yesterday, it emerged that Djed Spence has been given the green light to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan. Brentford was one of the clubs interested in his services for the remainder of the season. Today, we’ve learned that the Bees actually made a formal loan offer for Djed... and Spurs...
The Associated Press

Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
BBC

'Everton are all over the place'

The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man City v Arsenal

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February.
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers

New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.

