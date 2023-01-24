Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Arnaut Danjuma brings versatility and firepower off the bench for Spurs in a low-risk loan
Like a lot of Tottenham Hotspur transfers in the recent past, the Lilywhites’ first move of the January transfer window came a week ahead of schedule, with Tottenham Hotspur’s eleventh hour “gazzumping” of Everton for Arnaut Danjuma. Currently at Villarreal in La Liga, the Spanish side’s...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
Guardiola could ‘fight on the touchline’ with Arteta and not lose respect for him
Manchester City’s manager says nothing could diminish the respect he has for his friend Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side City face in the FA Cup on Friday
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
Here you can find Manchester United's confirmed lineup to face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st leg.
BBC
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham
Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
SB Nation
Spurs refuse Brentford bid for Djed Spence, but he could still go on loan
Yesterday, it emerged that Djed Spence has been given the green light to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan. Brentford was one of the clubs interested in his services for the remainder of the season. Today, we’ve learned that the Bees actually made a formal loan offer for Djed... and Spurs...
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman
DJ Harris performed on the bus during Liverpool's trophy parade to celebrate the 2021/22 season.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
BBC
'Everton are all over the place'
The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Arsenal
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender
Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
