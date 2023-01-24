ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy's utterly hilarious reaction to Patrick Reed question

Rory McIlroy simply refused to entertain the idea of mending bridges with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. Footage has now emerged of McIlroy's exchange with Reed in which the Northern Irishman decided to blank...
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
The Spun

Patrick Reed Has Blunt Message For Rory McIlroy

There's seems to be no love lost between major champions Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Reed reportedly felt he was snubbed when attempting to say hello to McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee his way. Something the world No. 1 said he never saw. But "didn't ...
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.

