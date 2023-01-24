Read full article on original website
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Ex-Eagles WR who suffered cardiac arrest like Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘It was dirty for them to cut me’
The life-threatening, on-field cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has put a spotlight on former NFL players who suffered serious injuries early in their careers and were forced to retire. Because of their limited time in the league, many are not eligible for a pension — and...
Yardbarker
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Burrow comes up short of leading Bengals back to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Joe Cool's calm demeanor for the Cincinnati Bengals melted on a frigid night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The brilliant Bengals quarterback was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and was unable to drive his team downfield late in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game. That gave the Chiefs a chance in the closing seconds, and Patrick Mahomes made the Bengals pay, setting up Harrison Butker's last-second field goal for a 23-20 victory Sunday night.
chatsports.com
Championship Sunday Predictions: Birds, Bengals to Meet on the Final Sunday
The four best teams in the NFL remain. That’s all we can ask for in the final weeks of an NFL season.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Mayor Pureval, Kansas City: No need to infuriate the other team
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt delivered a brief message to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and others as the Kansas City Chiefs discussed the "bulletin-board material" Pureval provided ahead of the Bengals' AFC Championship loss Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. "Maybe mayors - just be mayors," Van Pelt said during "SportsCenter" late Sunday. "You...
NFL legend Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions
Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions and discusses how he has expanded his wealth after his long career in the NFL.
Crackpot World Series first baseman: Bills’ Damar Hamlin is dead or ‘in bad shape’
Former major leaguer Aubrey Huff, who won a pair of World Series, has joined the parade of conspiracy theorists who believe something nefarious has happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. “Isn’t it weird that @BuffaloBills Damar Hamlin was the...
chatsports.com
Colts News: Colts fanbase searching for something positive
After a difficult season, a study ranked Indianapolis Colts fans as the most stressed among NFL supporters. What Quarterback Traits Should Colts Be Looking For?. As the Colts scour the 2023 draft class for their future at the most important position in sports, it’ll be very interesting to see the traits this new offensive staff covets at QB.
atozsports.com
Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
chatsports.com
Arrowheadlines: The Mayor of Cincinnati gets in on the trash talk
Man.. it feels real loud out of Cincy about this weekend doesn’t it?. pic.twitter.com/qzqZcAJCZa— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2023. Kelly: Probably for Mahomes to inevitably pull something crazy out of his ass despite playing on one leg. Kapadia: Could we get Mahomes’s version of the Flu Game?...
chatsports.com
Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. #49ers injury report vs #Eagles in #NFCChampionship. RB Elijah Mitchell, whose groin injury last game had him limited in practice today in pre-practice walk-through and individual acrion. Full-go RB...
wearebuffalo.net
Sabres Player: “Most Fun Team I’ve Ever Been Around in My Life”
The Buffalo Sabres are on a five-game winning streak and it's the second five-game winning streak of the season. They also won their fourth straight road game last night in Winnipeg against the Jets. The 3-2 final score does not indicate how dominant the Sabres were in that game. Buffalo...
chatsports.com
Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED
Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
