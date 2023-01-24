Semi-trailer involved in plane’s emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.

DECATUR, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO