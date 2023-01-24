ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Semi-trailer involved in plane’s emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County

By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery, Atlanta News First staff
atlantanewsfirst.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews restore water service in Decatur after water main break

Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Dozens of people gathered in the Decatur Square on Sunday to...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after fire damages Stonecrest apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment in Stonecrest is under investigation. Fire crews responded to the area of Meadowood Manor and Meadowood Drive after reports of a fire on Friday evening. Atlanta News First crews observed heavy damage to the apartment. There is no official...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks

Mental health expert provides tips for children and adults following tragedies. Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 found dead in early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County is under investigation. DeKalb County Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex with possible entrapment Friday morning around 5:20 a.m. at 9104 Turnberry Place (Creekside Corners apartment homes) in Stonecrest. “On...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash

ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square

Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Water service has been restored following a water main break near...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County daycare owner arrested for assaulting multiple children, report says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County woman has reportedly been arrested in connection to a child abuse investigation. Investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Goldia Marie Lipsky for reportedly assaulting five different children ranging in age from 8 months to three years old in her home daycare.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenage girl shot during attempted car theft, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police confirm a teenage girl went to the hospital after being shot at during an attempted car theft. According to police, a man was suspicious of someone trying to steal his mother’s car on the 2000 block of Vinyard Drive SE. The...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy