dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball drops to Utah in 2nd loss of weekend
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 2:07 p.m. Baskets from beyond the arc were the Bruins’ key to staying in the game. Behind redshirt sophomore forward Emily Bessoir, the blue and gold shot 45% from the 3-point range. But it wasn’t enough to secure the victory, as a...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge
As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics to host Oregon State for 1st meet back in Pauley Pavilion
Midway through her fifth year with the Bruins, Margzetta Frazier will be competing in her final home opener. “It’s going to be a party,” the redshirt senior said. Frazier and No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will return home to Westwood on Sunday following a season-opening three-meet road trip. No. 16 Oregon State will be the first Pauley Pavilion visitors this season as the blue and gold get set for coach Janelle McDonald’s first official competition leading the blue and gold in front of the Bruin faithful.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics looks to honor legacy of Title IX in Equity Meet
Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any program receiving federal assistance, including athletics. With its passing, Title IX changed the landscape of sports by providing more opportunities and funding for women’s sports across the nation. At UCLA, 29 of the program’s 41 national championships since the turn of the century were brought back to Westwood by women’s teams.
dailybruin.com
‘Chosen family’: UCLA club quadball provides inclusive space within athletics
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:40 a.m. Nathaly Castrejon spent her freshman year isolated at home while taking classes through a computer screen. Like many others, she took time over the pandemic to explore her interests, hobbies and, of course, TikTok. That’s where Castrejon found herself reintroduced to the world of “Harry Potter” in 2020, reviving her forgotten love for a favorite childhood series.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball to face uphill climb against Colorado, Utah this weekend
During any season, the mountain road trip in the Pac-12 is a unique test. High altitudes in both Colorado and Utah consistently present endurance challenges regardless of each team’s quality on the court. But in 2023, the trip features two ranked teams and – in coach Cori Close’s opinion...
dailybruin.com
Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU
Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
dailybruin.com
Westwood community members contribute efforts for the Greater LA Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority led more than a hundred volunteers through Westwood Wednesday night to conduct the annual Greater LA Homeless Count. The count – which took place from Tuesday to Thursday night – was co-chaired by members of the Westwood Neighborhood Council, which represents parts of Westwood as an advisory board to the LA City Council, and the Westwood Community Council, a non profit community organization. They searched for and tallied unhoused neighbors using census tracts that span from Sunset Boulevard in the north, Santa Monica Boulevard to the south, South Sepulveda Boulevard to the west and the border of neighboring Beverly Hills on the east side of the map.
dailybruin.com
Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women
The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
dailybruin.com
LA City Council to expand tenant protections with expected start in February
The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Jan. 20 to expand tenant protections aimed at keeping renters in their homes, following the conclusion of its pandemic-era regulations at the end of the month. Earlier this month, the LA City Council extended its eviction moratorium until Jan. 31, allowing many landlords...
