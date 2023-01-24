The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority led more than a hundred volunteers through Westwood Wednesday night to conduct the annual Greater LA Homeless Count. The count – which took place from Tuesday to Thursday night – was co-chaired by members of the Westwood Neighborhood Council, which represents parts of Westwood as an advisory board to the LA City Council, and the Westwood Community Council, a non profit community organization. They searched for and tallied unhoused neighbors using census tracts that span from Sunset Boulevard in the north, Santa Monica Boulevard to the south, South Sepulveda Boulevard to the west and the border of neighboring Beverly Hills on the east side of the map.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO