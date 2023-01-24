Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
KOMO News
Tukwila police to install license plate reading cameras in effort to reduce crime
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is planning to install 35 automated license plate reading cameras with the goal of reducing crime and locate missing people. The department said the cameras will not collect personal information such as pictures of drivers or passengers. The cameras will instead take...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
californiaexaminer.net
Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers
The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
KOMO News
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect
Residents at two Puyallup apartment complexes were ordered to shelter in place for hours Tuesday, while Puyallup police tried to talk an armed man out of one of the units. It all started as a domestic violence incident at 1:17 p.m. at the River Trail Apartments in the 1700 block of East Main Street in Puyallup. A 911 caller reported their ex-boyfriend had violated a court order and showed up at the apartment and was hiding in the closet.
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”. A stolen Ford Edge containing some of...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
