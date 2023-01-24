ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
californiaexaminer.net

Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers

The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect

Residents at two Puyallup apartment complexes were ordered to shelter in place for hours Tuesday, while Puyallup police tried to talk an armed man out of one of the units. It all started as a domestic violence incident at 1:17 p.m. at the River Trail Apartments in the 1700 block of East Main Street in Puyallup. A 911 caller reported their ex-boyfriend had violated a court order and showed up at the apartment and was hiding in the closet.
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy