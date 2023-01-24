Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd
Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge
As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics looks to honor legacy of Title IX in Equity Meet
Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any program receiving federal assistance, including athletics. With its passing, Title IX changed the landscape of sports by providing more opportunities and funding for women’s sports across the nation. At UCLA, 29 of the program’s 41 national championships since the turn of the century were brought back to Westwood by women’s teams.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics to host Oregon State for 1st meet back in Pauley Pavilion
Midway through her fifth year with the Bruins, Margzetta Frazier will be competing in her final home opener. “It’s going to be a party,” the redshirt senior said. Frazier and No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will return home to Westwood on Sunday following a season-opening three-meet road trip. No. 16 Oregon State will be the first Pauley Pavilion visitors this season as the blue and gold get set for coach Janelle McDonald’s first official competition leading the blue and gold in front of the Bruin faithful.
dailybruin.com
Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU
Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball suffers loss to Colorado in tightly-contested overtime
Despite the perseverance of the Bruin freshmen and a back-and-forth game, the blue and gold was unable to pull-off a win in overtime. No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) fell to No. 25 Colorado (16-4, 7-2) in Boulder on Friday evening. With the second place spot in the Pac-12 on the line, the Buffaloes snatched the opportunity from the Bruins with the 73-70 decision and maintained their perfect home record this season.
dailybruin.com
Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women
The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
Comments / 0