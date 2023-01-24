Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Amyris Debuts Hemisqualane-driven, Curl-centric 4U by Tia Hair Care Brand
Amyris' latest consumer brand, 4U by Tia, has been launched in partnership with Sister, Sister actor Tia Mowry. The company's previous consumer brand launches include Stripes with Naomi Watts, EcoFabulous and JVN with Jonathan Van Ness. The affordable, curl-centric hair care brand is built around Hemi15, Amyris' hemisqualane silicone alternative....
gcimagazine.com
Quadpack Launches Light Me Up Airless Refillable Flow Pen
Quadpack has launched Light Me Up, a collection of airless refillable flow pens featuring four different sensorial, cold-touch tips. The 6.6 ml pen can be used for makeup and skin care, being ideal for liquid and low-viscosity formulations. The inner bottle can be easily removed for recycling and replaced with...
gcimagazine.com
Airless-One Mono-Material Pump Engine by FusionPKG
Certified by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) with Meets Preferred Guidance Recognition, our Airless-One 100% Polyolefin Pump Engine features an all-plastic spring and integrates into our industry-leading lineup of airless packaging, introducing a new generation of mono-material airless. Select our certified recycle-ready airless packaging for your next launch. For...
gcimagazine.com
BGT YS-30 by Integrity Ingredients Corporation
BGT YS-30, sodium cocoyl alaninate, is a mild, amino acid derived, sulfate-free, natural surfactant. It features high foaming power, a wide pH working range and strong, hard water resistance. Extremely safe and non-irritating, it leaves skin smooth and moist and is an excellent choice for shampoos, cleansers and baby formulations. BGT YS-30 is an anionic mild surfactant made from L-alanine and plant-derived fatty acids. Under weak acid to alkaline conditions, BGT YS-30 has high foaming power, strong resistance to hard water. Smooth and moist after washing, suitable for shampoo and cleanser.
gcimagazine.com
Lumson launches the new APP LIGHT and broadens the JAPA range
After ending 2022 with a growth of more than +20%, Lumson is ready for new challenges and will meet cosmetics business executives at MakeUp LA 2023 – booth C39. The 50 ml PCR PE APP LIGHT, one of the new products that will be presented at the show, will broaden the range of airless bottles with a pouch. It is 25% lighter than the current APP355, as the thickness of the bottle is reduced. It is also more sustainable, thanks to its material (80% PCR HDPE + 20% HDPE).
gcimagazine.com
TRESemmé Revamps Pack Designs, Sizes & Formulas
TRESemmé is revamping its formulas and introducing new pack designs and sizes this year. The enriched formulas contain TRESemmé’s ProStyle Technology, which features an amino acid complex to help fortify and protect the complex internal microstructure of hair. Cermides also help shield the hair fibers and prevent breakage.
gcimagazine.com
Tokiwa Showcasing Refillable Packaging at MakeUp in LA
Tokiwa is showcasing its refillable packaging offerings at MakeUp in LA, including its refillable eyebrow pencil technology. Tokiwa offers refillable wooden pencils, liquid liners, eyeliners, brow pencils and lipsticks that are clean and sustainable. In addition to refillable pencils, Tokiwa offers eyebrow pencils; eyeshadows and eyeshadow sticks, lip liners and...
gcimagazine.com
FDA Colorants by Spectra Colors Corp
Spectra Colors offers small-quantity batch-certified colorants to be used in drop-in formulations. The company’s FD&C and D&C dye products are available as powders, with specific colors available in liquid and granular form. For more information, visit www.spectracolors.com/fdc-dyes.
gcimagazine.com
A New Way to Assess Blue Light: Genemarker's Latest Research
Genemarkers LLC has published "A Reproducible method for assessing the effects of blue light using in vitro human skin tissues" in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. As a result of the research, Genemarkers has launched a blue light testing service with a gene expression panel with 52 genes impacted...
gcimagazine.com
High-Performance Lotions and Serums by Federal Package
Federal Package is the preferred contract manufacturer for leading personal care companies. Our turnkey capabilities make us leaders in the production of deodorant, sunscreens, and other skin care products. Now, we are excited to share a variety of new high-performance formulas in lotions and serums to grow your brand’s skin care portfolio.
gcimagazine.com
Ourside Debuts Clean Luxury Fragrances from Black-owned Brand
Founded by Keta Burke-Williams, Ourside has launched with a trio of luxury fragrances, as well as a discovery kit. The launch comes amid a boom for the category. Per NPD, Q3 2022 U.S. prestige fragrance sales grew 11% year-over-year, totaling $1.3 billion. Average prices helped drive results and expanded faster...
gcimagazine.com
Indelible Creme Eyeshadow by Lady Burd Cosmetics
These sophisticated, highly-pigmented crème shadows glide on smooth and dry instantly for a beautiful, indelible finish. This advanced formula is waterproof, creaseless and long-wearing. For more information, visit www.ladyburd.com/product/indelible-creme-eye-shadow.
gcimagazine.com
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% by Campo Research
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% is a skin brightening ingredient with clinical efficacy and immediate consumer perceivable results. It is derived from the matsutake mushroom and can be formulated into skin brightening soap bars, liquid soaps, shower gel, facial foam, creams, serum, lotions and more. For more information, visit www.campo-research.com.
