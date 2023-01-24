ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach mom fights to get beach school open again

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:e8ca4f941e1c35b79207a8c9 Player Element ID: 6319375497112. A Fort Myers Beach mom is working toward getting her children’s school back open after Hurricane Ian caused it to shut down. Erin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:122d1370ca8b5f33fde27e49 Player Element ID: 6319372779112. “Semper Paratus, Always Ready!” That’s the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. While search and rescue is the Coast Guard’s number one mission, another...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:2f189ed44323ebd4c6709953 Player Element ID: 6319314550112. During Wednesday night’s zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:f83c617af17270e94e3c688e Player Element ID: 6319316162112. More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island

At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:c4b0680b3b2f69f88ed3a8e2 Player Element ID: 6319373947112. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area boasts top single-family median monthly rental price in second half of 2022

The Naples-Marco Island area posted a single-family median monthly rental price of $5,446 in the second half of 2022, ranking it first on national brokerage HouseCanary’s list of most expensive single-family rental markets in the U.S. Naples experienced a 24% year-over-year median rental market increase in the final six months of 2022. The San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California metro area followed with a median rent of $5,016.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy