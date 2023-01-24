Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year's weekend, until...
Fort Myers Beach mom fights to get beach school open again
A Fort Myers Beach mom is working toward getting her children's school back open after Hurricane Ian caused it to shut down. Erin...
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
Fox 4 video of boat removed from Rubicon Canal
Fox 4's photographer was on scene as crews removed a boat submerged in the water from the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
Landowners adjacent to Bonita Estero Rail Trail project entitled to potential compensation
The Bonita Estero Rail Trail project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County. Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land continue to push...
On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers
"Semper Paratus, Always Ready!" That's the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. While search and rescue is the Coast Guard's number one mission, another...
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking
During Wednesday night's zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
Rails to trails: Turning abandoned Lee County railway tracks into walking trails
There is a plan wherein old railroads are sold and turned into walking and running trails for people to enjoy. A 12-mile stretch of...
Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule
More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County
Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island
At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
Cape Coral food truck owners troubled by city’s new ordinance
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral wants food trucks to pack up and move every night. They say this is an effort to keep food trucks “mobile”. Food trucks stay parked in the same spot all day, where their customers can easily find them.
Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
Naples-Marco Island area boasts top single-family median monthly rental price in second half of 2022
The Naples-Marco Island area posted a single-family median monthly rental price of $5,446 in the second half of 2022, ranking it first on national brokerage HouseCanary’s list of most expensive single-family rental markets in the U.S. Naples experienced a 24% year-over-year median rental market increase in the final six months of 2022. The San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California metro area followed with a median rent of $5,016.
