Getting Robux in Roblox can be a difficult endeavor if you don’t want to pay any money. This is one of Roblox’s primary revenue outlets, so them not wanting to part with them for free is not surprising. However, there are legitimate methods you can use to get Robux. These generally require you to create games or avatar items for players of the platform. You can also enter giveaways, which while rare, can yield you some freebies. There is one method, however, that is above all the rest and is a legitimate way to get some free Robux.

