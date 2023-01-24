Read full article on original website
Indie platformer “Aestik” announces new Steam page and Demo
Aestik, a hand-drawn metroidvania from indie developer and publisher Hooded Traveler Games, has finally gotten a new Steam page and free demo today. Naturally, a release window has not been confirmed yet, but for now, the official site’s Press Kit area expects a release date for “early 2024.” Players can wishlist the game on Steam today to support these indie devs:
Retro roguelike Mega City Police announces Ravenage partnership
Mega City Police, an upcoming roguelike shooter and stylized throwback to RoboCop’s age of action movies, has just announced in a new tweet that solo developer Undreamed Games has officially partnered with renowned publisher Ravenage Games. Supported platforms, regions, and a release window have not been confirmed. However, today’s...
Dead Space Remake Review – A Masterclass in Remakes
I never thought a perfect remake could exist. Be it video games, shows, or movies, remaking a title always comes with a bit of a sacrifice to the core of what the original was. Be it a director who just misses the original’s message or an ambitious fan writing their ideas into the script, tons can go wrong. With tons of bad examples out there, these days putting your faith in a remake of a beloved IP can feel like taking the long odds on a bad bet.
What platforms will CATAN be available on?
CATAN, Console Edition: The Longest Road was announced in fall of 2022 as a 2023 title, and it will be making its console debut on February 28th, 2023. The beloved board game will now enable you to play and acquire resources, while trying out strategies and finding the best ones, build your settlements, and even play online against friends or right in your living room. If you are wondering what platforms CATAN for Consoles will be on, we have the answer for you.
Does CATAN for Consoles have a co-op mode?
CATAN, Console Edition: The Longest Road was announced in fall of 2022 as a 2023 title, and it will be making its console debut on February 28th, 2023. The beloved board game will now enable you to play and acquire resources, while trying out strategies and finding the best ones, build your settlements, and even play online against friends or right in your living room. If you are wondering whether CATAN for Consoles will have a co-op mode, we have the answer for you.
Roblox hits new concurrent user milestone but immediately crashes
While Roblox’s stock continues to meander around the 30s, it appears the platform itself in terms of player base is still growing. On January 28th, 2023, Roblox reached a new unofficial milestone by hosting over 8,650,000 million concurrent users at one time as recorded by the site RoMonitor. Unfortunately for the platform, they couldn’t really handle the load. Soon after peaking, players started receiving 529 error codes and could not enter into games.
Can you play CATAN for Consoles as a single player?
CATAN, Console Edition: The Longest Road was announced in fall of 2022 as a 2023 title, and it will be making its console debut on February 28th, 2023. The beloved board game will now enable you to play and acquire resources, while trying out strategies and finding the best ones, build your settlements, and even play online against friends or right in your living room. If you are wondering whether CATAN for Consoles will be playable as a single player, we have the answer for you.
How to get the Goofy Glove in Slap Battles – Chaos Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Goofy Glove or how to get the Chaos Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Is CATAN for Consoles multiplayer?
CATAN, Console Edition: The Longest Road was announced in fall of 2022 as a 2023 title, and it will be making its console debut on February 28th, 2023. The beloved board game will now enable you to play and acquire resources, while trying out strategies and finding the best ones, build your settlements, and even play online against friends or right in your living room. If you are wondering whether CATAN for Consoles is a multiplayer game or not, we have the answer for you.
Pixel Piece Codes [RELEASE] (January 2023)
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. See if you can become the ultimate pirate and rule the seas!
Pixel Piece Controls List
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If you want to know all of the controls in the game, we’ll tell you them!
How to get free Robux (January 2023) – No paying necessary!
Getting Robux in Roblox can be a difficult endeavor if you don’t want to pay any money. This is one of Roblox’s primary revenue outlets, so them not wanting to part with them for free is not surprising. However, there are legitimate methods you can use to get Robux. These generally require you to create games or avatar items for players of the platform. You can also enter giveaways, which while rare, can yield you some freebies. There is one method, however, that is above all the rest and is a legitimate way to get some free Robux.
How to get a sword in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If you want to know where to get yourself a sword, we’ll tell you what you need to do.
Anime Souls Simulator Update 2 log & patch notes
Anime Souls Simulator has released Update 2 on January 27th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Techland announces Dying Light 2 anniversary stream with surprises
Developer and publisher Techland Games has just revealed that an upcoming livestream will reveal details about the future of the series, including “a few surprises”. The event is scheduled for January 31st, at 11 AM pacific time, and will be available to view on Techland’s Twitch account. Here is Techland’s full statement about the new livestream, celebrating Dying Light 2’s first anniversary:
Anime Showdown Trello, Wiki, & Discord Server (January 2023)
Roblox Anime Showdown is an experience created by the developers at MelonRevenue. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Anime Showdown Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Pixel Piece Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (January 2023)
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience created by the developers at WorldUp Studios. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Pixel Piece Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Roblox Error Code: 529 on January 28th, 2023
Roblox is a platform that has a fair amount of struggles with staying online for long periods of time. It seems like almost once a week there is some kind of issue with connectivity or the servers going down. Thankfully, it is usually only down for a few hours while the developers figure out the issue. Hopefully the problems happening on January 28th, 2023 will be resolved fast.
