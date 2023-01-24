May 19, 1922 - Jan. 23, 2023. Gordon A. Moen, 100, of Cedar Grove, went home to his Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023, at Cedar Grove Gardens II. Gordon was born May 19, 1922, in Ontario, to Martin and Frances Moen. He was a 1940 graduate of Sparta High School. In August of 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country on active duty in Italy and Africa from 1943-1945. He was very proud of his military service during World War II, and anyone who knew Gordon heard many of his war stories. One of his proudest possessions was his World War II cap, which he wore everywhere he went.

