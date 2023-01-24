Read full article on original website
Gordon A. Moen
May 19, 1922 - Jan. 23, 2023. Gordon A. Moen, 100, of Cedar Grove, went home to his Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023, at Cedar Grove Gardens II. Gordon was born May 19, 1922, in Ontario, to Martin and Frances Moen. He was a 1940 graduate of Sparta High School. In August of 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country on active duty in Italy and Africa from 1943-1945. He was very proud of his military service during World War II, and anyone who knew Gordon heard many of his war stories. One of his proudest possessions was his World War II cap, which he wore everywhere he went.
Art of Joy makes it official
CEDARBURG — Art of Joy Social House and Mercantile held its official ribbon cutting ceremony last week. The family-friendly indoor/outdoor cocktail and beer garden, which opened last summer, occupies the former Marline’s Garden Goodies building along Cedar Creek at W63N664 Washington Ave. Co-owners Stephanie Hayes and Mary Creten...
Wilmer H. Ehlke
June 14, 1929 - Jan. 22, 2023. Wilmer H. Ehlke, age 93 of Jackson passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Jackson on June 14, 1929 to Esther (Grueneberg) and Emil Ehlke. Wilmer was born and raised in Jackson. He was confirmed 1943 at...
West Bend skiers own the slopes
SLINGER — There was an air of jubilation at the Midwest High School Ski Conference meet out at the Little Switzerland Complex in Slinger Thursday night, so the fans brought out their cowbells, their “big head” cutouts of their favorite competitors and their warmest gloves and boots.
Tosca Montie
Tosca Blume’ was born in 1930 in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of a banker and decorated war soldier, and granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Phil William Boree’ who spoke seven languages. Her great-aunt was a countess, something she was very proud of. Growing up, her first job was...
Patricia Ann Krueger
Patricia Ann Krueger (nee Balon), 79 of West Bend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was born April 22, 1943, in Milwaukee to the late Steven and Ann (nee Filo) Balon. Patricia graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee and married the love of her life, Richard Krueger of Milwaukee, in 1962. They moved to West Bend in 1979 and were married for 58 years, until Richard passed away in 2020.
Sarah Ball Allis Museum Opening
In 1945, Sarah Ball Allis passed away and gifted the home — and extensive art collection— she had built with her late husband, Charles, to Milwaukee leading to the creation of the Charles Allis Art Museum. The “Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum” reimagines the Allis, highlighting Sarah and...
David ‘Racer’ Racewicz
David Casimer Racewicz, 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. David, fondly known as “Racer,” was born to parents Thaddeus and Harriet (Kruzycki) Racewicz on September 17, 1942, in Milwaukee. Racer was a gifted mechanic and machinist who spent most of his...
Barn fire in Trenton on Wednesday
TRENTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire on County Highway Trunk Y in Trenton, on Wednesday. According to the release, the fire was mainly contained to the shop area of the barn, with minimal damage to the main barn area. No people or animals suffered any major injuries, but one worker was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Verlyn L. Riley
Sept. 9, 1921 - Jan. 21, 2023. Verlyn Lewis Riley, aged 101, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born on September 9, 1921, in Randolph, Verlyn was the second son of John and Frieda (Grainger) Riley. In the mid 1920s, the family moved to Waukesha, where he called home for 10 decades.
Robert Edwin Wetzel
Nov. 26, 1936 - Jan. 20, 2023. Robert Edwin Wetzel, age 86, passed away on January 20, 2023, at his home in West Bend. He was born on November 26, 1936, in Milwaukee to Paul and Elizabeth (nee Mohr) Wetzel. Robert enjoyed fishing, gardening, meeting and helping new people, but...
Susanna Avon (DeBack) Kuhlmann
Jan. 26, 1932 - Jan. 21, 2023. Susanna Avon (DeBack) Kuhlmann, age 90, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Susanna, Susie to everyone who knew her, was born in Big Bend, on January 26, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Winifred (nee Blott) DeBack and was the oldest of five children.
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
Brr...Garden Beer and Food Tasting at Racine Zoo
Cozy up by the fire and enjoy the stunning view of Lake Michigan while sampling a unique selection of craft beers and delicious food! Sample 24 unique beers from local breweries, visit food stations with soups, mac & cheese, sliders, and some sweet treats, plus get your own exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be available for purchase. The event will take place outside by the Safari Base Camp Pavilion, so dress for the weather! There will be fire pits and space heaters to keep you warm, too! Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Hope for Hadley
OCONOMOWOC — Six-year-old Hadley McCormack is described as a spitfire and light in this world by her family, friends and teachers. Since being diagnosed with a brain tumor on Jan. 9, Hadley’s supporters have come together in prayer and encouragement as she bravely fights this battle. Hadley’s mom...
Eric Thorsen
Feb. 9, 1971 - Jan. 20, 2023. Eric Charles Thorsen, age 51, son of Charles and Margaret Thorsen, was born on February 9, 1971, in Oconomowoc, and spent his childhood there, graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1989. Eric married Jen Hansen on June 9, 2000, and they had two children - Ella and Jack - who were raised in Oconomowoc until he and his family moved to Anthem, Arizona, in 2014. Eric was taken from this life on Friday, January 20, 2023, when he died in a tragic car accident about 30 minutes from his home. His family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing and appreciates prayer support.
Gary L. Mrotek
Aug. 23, 1955 - Jan. 23, 2023. Gary L. Mrotek, age 67, of Mukwonago, passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, January 23, 2023. Gary was born on August 23, 1955, in Milwaukee, to Arnold and Irene (Wisniewski) Mrotek. Gary married Susan Nowak on August 10, 1974. Gary was...
Construction progresses on new drive-thru coffee shop in Hartford
HARTFORD — City Administrator Steve Volkert issued an update on the construction of the new Scooter's Coffee Drive-thru last week. The new Scooter's Coffee Drive-thru will be located at 1245 E. Sumner St. on the east side of the former Dairy Queen location. “With the property vacated by Dairy...
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez and others visit YMCA of Greater Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek and Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilee Amundson visited Waukesha YMCA of Greater Waukesha County on Wednesday. Chris Becker, CEO of the YMCA, and Kathy Westpfahl, executive director, led the tour that...
Farrow signs letter of intent to re-authorize Lake Country Classical Academy
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow signed a “Letter of Intent” to re-authorize the Lake Country Classical Academy (LCCA), an independent charter school located in Oconomowoc, on Monday. “They have charter authorization from one of the Indian Tribes in the state. There are technically 13 different...
