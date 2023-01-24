Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Related
kalw.org
Use of racial slur sparks teacher-student confrontation in Richmond
County Superintendent Kenneth "Chris" Hurst issued the statement during Wednesday's school board meeting. Hurst told the school board that the incident occurred Monday in a Richmond High School classroom when a student used a racial slur toward a substitute teacher during an ethnic studies class for freshman. The teacher, who has not been identified, then allegedly attacked the student.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing. “I want to […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents
Each Black inhabitant of San Francisco, including those arrested during the racist war on drugs, should receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $5 million from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The post San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Jelly’s Place at risk of losing San Pablo home in auction
The Jelly’s Place animal shelter and adoption center in San Pablo could be forced from its current home at 2905 San Pablo Dam Road, as its founder Julie Bainbridge says she recently learned the property is set to be auctioned on March 7. Caltrans owns the property and has...
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
Warren Smith’s response to immense adversity: 4.0 GPA, WSU signing
Warren Smith, star senior defensive back and receiver for North Coast Section champion El Cerrito High, is also a 4.0 student and has signed with Washington State University. But perhaps Smith’s greatest achievement has been overcoming immense adversity. On Thursday, the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) paid...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
them.us
Trans Activism Community Shares Tributes to Ivory Nicole Smith
A beloved member of San Francisco’s trans community was reportedly found dead last night. Although local news has yet to cover the incident, the San Francisco Transgender District’s official Instagram account posted the news of Ivory Nicole Smith’s death last night. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized cultural district of its kind, according to the project’s website. Comprising several blocks in the Tenderloin, the district was founded by three Black trans women in 2017, and aims to create a “safe, welcoming and empowering neighborhood led by trans people.”
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 400 positions in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple East Bay locations Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, and 14 post office facilities will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. There will also be simultaneous job fairs held at 77 post offices across California with the goal of hiring 2,400 new employees."There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service. We're looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential...
BART suspends Transbay service, major delays on all lines
BART indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday due to track damage from overnight maintenance, the agency said this morning. The Red, Yellow and Orange lines have since been restored. “We are suggesting that people who are not on BART seek alternative means of transportation, ferries and buses” across the bay, said Jim Allison, a spokesperson for BART. Commuters can find a map of route alternatives provided by the agency below. ...
sfbayview.com
Why Asian-Americans should celebrate Black History Month
After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.
Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
VIDEO: Richmond High substitute teacher fired after slamming student to ground
The video shows the substitute teacher exchanging words with the student before grabbing and slamming him on the ground. The school district says prior to the incident, the student had made a racial slur.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0