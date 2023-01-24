ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

Use of racial slur sparks teacher-student confrontation in Richmond

County Superintendent Kenneth "Chris" Hurst issued the statement during Wednesday's school board meeting. Hurst told the school board that the incident occurred Monday in a Richmond High School classroom when a student used a racial slur toward a substitute teacher during an ethnic studies class for freshman. The teacher, who has not been identified, then allegedly attacked the student.
RICHMOND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals

The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
them.us

Trans Activism Community Shares Tributes to Ivory Nicole Smith

A beloved member of San Francisco’s trans community was reportedly found dead last night. Although local news has yet to cover the incident, the San Francisco Transgender District’s official Instagram account posted the news of Ivory Nicole Smith’s death last night. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized cultural district of its kind, according to the project’s website. Comprising several blocks in the Tenderloin, the district was founded by three Black trans women in 2017, and aims to create a “safe, welcoming and empowering neighborhood led by trans people.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 400 positions in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple East Bay locations Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, and 14 post office facilities will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. There will also be simultaneous job fairs held at 77 post offices across California with the goal of hiring 2,400 new employees."There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service. We're looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART suspends Transbay service, major delays on all lines

BART indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday due to track damage from overnight maintenance, the agency said this morning. The Red, Yellow and Orange lines have since been restored. “We are suggesting that people who are not on BART seek alternative means of transportation, ferries and buses” across the bay, said Jim Allison, a spokesperson for BART. Commuters can find a map of route alternatives provided by the agency below. ...
DALY CITY, CA
sfbayview.com

Why Asian-Americans should celebrate Black History Month

After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy