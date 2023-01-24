ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallington, NJ

Laborer Charged With Torching Vehicles On Local Bergen Street Awaits Move From Rikers To NJ

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N172y_0kPvivrq00
Wallington Fire Department Photo Credit: WALLINGTON FD

A Bronx laborer wanted for setting a fire that consumed a pickup truck and a sedan on a quiet Wallington street remained held on Rikers Island following his capture in the city.

An extradition hearing for Eliezer Bisono Aguilera, 22, is scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Bronx Supreme Court, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Aguilera was wanted for a 4:30 a.m. arson fire last Nov. 15 on Morrissee Avenue that was doused by Wallington firefighters, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Destroyed by the flames were a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima.

Detectives from Musella’s Arson Squad and Wallington police identified Aguilera, who lives in an apartment building on Bainbridge Avenue off East 194 Street near the Grand Concourse in the city’s Fordham Manor section.

They caught him last Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Bronx with help from the NYPD and Port Authority police, the prosecutor said.

Once he’s brought back to New Jersey, Aguilera will have a first appearance before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack on charges of aggravated arson, arson and risking widespread injury or damage.

to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

Authorities have identified the man killed on an electric bicycle in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, said Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Police investigate reported luring incident in Sussex County

HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Police are investigating a report that a man attempted to lure a juvenile into his car Friday morning. The incident happened at around 8:03 a.m. on Broadway in Hopatcong Borough, police said. According to police, a white male, approximately 30-40-years-old, clean cut hair,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
464K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy