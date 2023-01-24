SHELDON—A Sheldon man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, north of Sheldon High School. Sixty-three-year-old Charles Leroy Johnson had a walk signal and was walking across Highway 60 when he was struck by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by 15-year-old Trevan Michael Schrader of Sheldon who was traveling north on 19th Avenue and attempting to turn west onto the highway, according to the Sheldon Police Department.

SHELDON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO