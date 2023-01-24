Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SHELDON WOMAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD
A SHELDON, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING AN INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGE. 32-YEAR-OLD MERANDA MILLER IS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD – PRESENTING FALSE INFORMATION, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY. THE CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INVESTIGATION THAT BEGAN IN NOVEMBER OF 2022. THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
knopnews2.com
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
kscj.com
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
Trial date set for Woodbury County woman accused of voter fraud
A trial date has been set for the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor who she was federally charged with voter fraud.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 57-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — Adderall; two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp; possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence; unlawful possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after Sheldon house search
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
nwestiowa.com
Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft
SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County, SD, crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning
KELOLAND TV
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash
SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
Sioux City, more cities declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather
Sioux City and other Siouxland communities are declaring a snow emergency ahead of expected winter weather.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
norfolkneradio.com
California man extradited back to face sentencing
STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sheldon
SHELDON—A Sheldon man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, north of Sheldon High School. Sixty-three-year-old Charles Leroy Johnson had a walk signal and was walking across Highway 60 when he was struck by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by 15-year-old Trevan Michael Schrader of Sheldon who was traveling north on 19th Avenue and attempting to turn west onto the highway, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kscj.com
MOVE YOUR PLOWED IN VEHICLE BEFORE THE NEXT SNOW OR…
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY VEHICLES ARE STILL BEING TOWED THAT ARE SNOWBOUND FROM THE LAST MAJOR JANUARY SNOWSTORM. POLICE HAVE HAD TO TOW OVER 60 VEHICLES THAT WERE LEFT SNOW BOUND BY THEIR OWNERS SINCE TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS WITH ANOTHER STORM ON ITS WAY, SOME STREETS...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
