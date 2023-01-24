ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Pursuit of new Baltimore County Superintendent of Schools

By Jeff Hager
 3 days ago
It grew out of concern over taking students out of the classroom during the pandemic, and on the same day the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition sent a letter expressing a vote of no confidence to the school board, Superintendent of Schools Darryl Williams announced his current contract would be his last.

“We are looking for really strong leadership and we have been ever since Dr. Williams arrived,” said Coalition President Amy Adams, “He lived through a lot of crises that he had to deal with, but left us feeling like we wanted more from our leaders.”

Stopping short of calling on Williams to resign, the Randallstown chapter of the NAACP has had concerns that it shared with the school system over what it views as civil rights issues.

Black and Brown students, it argued, suffered more than their peers as distance learning took its toll, and then there’s the ongoing problem with school violence and a focus on those causing the problems.

“The way we look at it is about the other children in the school,” said Chapter President Ryan Coleman, “The ones that want to learn. The ones that want to come to school and have a good environment, and so we have to remember them, too.”

The organization says a national search for Williams’ replacement will take time, and its proposing the system turn to a former deputy superintendent, Dr. Elfreda Massie, to serve in an interim capacity for a year and to make for a seamless transition.

Related
Nottingham MD

BCPS to evaluate additional locations for northeastern high school

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new northeastern high school moved one big step forward on Tuesday night. At the Baltimore County Board of Education meeting held on January 24, the board approved a change to the county’s capital budget request that will allow BCPS to consider sites other than Loch Raven High for a new school – a site the community widely does not support.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

