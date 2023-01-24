Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Nationwide Children’s employee sues hospital for discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is being sued by a former employee who said she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs. Tina Moore gave 10TV her picture and, on the phone, identified herself as a 27-year employee of the hospital and a devout Christian. The...
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
wosu.org
Columbus will fund more federal prosecutors, crime gun center
Even with homicides down from recent record highs, the city of Columbus is making some investments in fighting gun violence. City leaders said on Thursday they’ll spend $25,000 to hire two additional special assistant U.S. attorneys to prosecute violent crimes. “We are doing everything we can. This is our...
WCPO
Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide
OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed. Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
wosu.org
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
Over 100 volunteers conduct census of homeless population in Columbus and Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day to size the population of people who are homeless in Franklin County. A point-in-time census of communities’ homeless populations — conducted during the last 10 days of January — is required at least once every two […]
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
Ohio University police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
sciotopost.com
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
