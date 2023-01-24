ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus will fund more federal prosecutors, crime gun center

Even with homicides down from recent record highs, the city of Columbus is making some investments in fighting gun violence. City leaders said on Thursday they’ll spend $25,000 to hire two additional special assistant U.S. attorneys to prosecute violent crimes. “We are doing everything we can. This is our...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide

OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed. Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.
DUBLIN, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

A look at affordable housing in central Ohio

During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
OHIO STATE
10TV

'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says

HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
HILLIARD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio University police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution

CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

