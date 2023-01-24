Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Video shows former UMHB women's basketball coach cursing repeatedly during huddle
BELTON, Texas — A video posted to Twitter shows a profanity laced rant by former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball coach Mark Morefield directed at his players during a practice. The video was posted to social media on Jan. 26 by a former player. It depicts Morefield repeatedly...
Lorena ISD announces Kevin Johnson as new athletic director, head football coach
LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Independent School District announces Kevin Johnson as the Leopards’ new athletic director and head football coach. The LISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire on Friday, according to the district. Johnson, the district says, is replacing Ray Biles who announced his retirement...
News Channel 25
Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win
KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
Taylor Robertson ties NCAA all-time 3-point record in first half at Texas
Taylor Robertson is on the extreme cusp of becoming the new leader atop the NCAA all-time 3-pointer chart. She tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell’s record with her 497th career triple Wednesday evening at Texas. It was, of course, but a matter of time before the sharpshooter equaled...
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
KWTX
China Spring High sports phenom gets MLB treatment at The Dream Series
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A local three-sport high school athlete is enjoying basketball season, fresh off a state title in football, and has just returned from an invitation to the The Dream Series, an event put on by Major League Baseball to showcase the most elite, predominantly black, baseball players in the country.
fox7austin.com
3 former Cameron HS student-athletes killed in crash during chase
A police chase in Milam County ended in a fiery crash on Highway 190 near Milano. FOX 7 has learned three former Cameron High School student-athletes died in that crash.
baylorlariat.com
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
baylorlariat.com
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image Contributed photo Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and his wife Kindall are pictured here with Henry Hohenberger, a Burnet County ranch owner, who made a sizable donation to the university to further the agriculture program. ...
TxDOT closes lanes at I-14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announces that it will shut down various lanes at the Interstate 14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights on Friday, Jan. 27. According to TxDOT, the closures are due to work being done on the bridge rail and will last from...
Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary
WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
Day 5 of Carmen DeCruz Trial: Forensic scientists take the stand
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Week one of the Carmen DeCruz trial concluded Friday, Jan 27. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. Here is an overview of what happened in court. Texas DPS Texas Ranger Samuel Travis Dendy took the stand again to...
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Registration now open for Baylor Scott & White's 'Powered by You 5K'
BELTON, Texas — Registration is now open for Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas' Powered by You 5K happening in March. The 5K is a family-fun event and is open to the public. Proceeds from the run will go to clinics throughout Temple, Belton and Salado. It's set...
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
KCEN
