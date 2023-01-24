ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

News Channel 25

Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win

KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
WACO, TX
KWTX

China Spring High sports phenom gets MLB treatment at The Dream Series

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A local three-sport high school athlete is enjoying basketball season, fresh off a state title in football, and has just returned from an invitation to the The Dream Series, an event put on by Major League Baseball to showcase the most elite, predominantly black, baseball players in the country.
CHINA SPRING, TX
baylorlariat.com

BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years

After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

