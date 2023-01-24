Read full article on original website
Related
X Games Owner in Discussions for Everton Stake
MSP Sports Capital could expand its soccer portfolio with an investment in Everton. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri clarified earlier this week that the club wasn’t for sale, but that a minority investment to help fund its new stadium — expected to cost around $936 million — was close.
English Soccer Clubs Spend Record $2B on Transfers
The market for soccer players among U.K. clubs has never been bigger. In 2022, English teams spent more than $2 billion on player contracts for the first time, according to FIFA’s Global Transfer Report. The 100 most expensive transfers accounted for nearly half of the almost $2.2 billion. The...
Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks
Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
Will Crowdfunding Transfers Play a Role in Soccer’s Future?
Adrian Docea is collecting email addresses for his company’s app launch in an effort to harness the power of one of the biggest energy sources on the planet: soccer fans. “Football is not just the biggest sport in the world, it’s the biggest anything in the world,” said Docea. “It’s the only thing on this planet that has 4 billion fans.”
Wrexham Lowest Ranked Team Remaining in FA Cup
Between its celebrity ownership and hit TV show, Wrexham AFC has been a dynamo off the field. Now, it’s making waves on it. Wrexham is the only non-league club of the 32 remaining in the FA Cup. Wrexham plays in the National League — the fifth tier of English football and the first outside of the English Football League system.
Adidas, MSG Sports Among Backers of Sapphire Sport’s Venture Fund
Some of the largest companies in sports have invested in a new venture capital fund. Sapphire Sport has raised $181 million from a group of investors that include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Adidas, Madison Square Garden Sports, Arctos Sports Partners, City Football Group, and AEG Worldwide. The fund has also received...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0