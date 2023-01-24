ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

New Britain Herald

Berlin has a new pizza place

BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New Haven man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting

MILFORD, Conn. — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the July 2020 fatal shooting of Khalil Abdul-Hakeem in West Haven. Lamar Nalley, 29 was sentenced on Friday in a Milford courtroom. According to court records, Abdul-Hakeem, of Bridgeport, was fatally shot in a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash

Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
