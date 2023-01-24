Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
New Britain Herald
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
New Haven man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting
MILFORD, Conn. — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the July 2020 fatal shooting of Khalil Abdul-Hakeem in West Haven. Lamar Nalley, 29 was sentenced on Friday in a Milford courtroom. According to court records, Abdul-Hakeem, of Bridgeport, was fatally shot in a...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash
Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
Springfield Street in Wilbraham reopened after serious crash
A portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham was closed after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night.
Portland farm seeks justice after maple syrup lines vandalized
PORTLAND, Conn. — Managing a more than 250-year-old farm on nine acres is a labor of love. Tuesday was a routine morning at Penfield Farm. Farmers were getting ready to clean out the maple syrup lines and get them ready for tapping when they noticed substantial damage to the lines.
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
Helping beyond lunch, Hartford Public High’s “Grub Pub” is launched
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s an idea that grades well at Hartford Public High School – the “Grub Pub”. The planning is over and now the community has come together to launch a pantry for food-insecure students at HPHS. Thursday saw the ribbon-cutting for the Grub...
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
Catholic programming launches new radio station in Springfield
The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network announced a new broadcast throughout western Massachusetts.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Meriden officials seek to clear up confusion following concerning school gun incident
MERIDEN, Conn. — Officials in Meriden want to assure parents and students that the school environment is safe following a concerning incident where a handgun was brought into school. City and school officials told FOX61 they rely partly on a strong relationship with Meriden Police, who only have 106...
