Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel

The Media Center at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel. | Photo courtesy of Omgletmejoin/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but a police search turned up no threats to the campus in San Gabriel.

According to the San Gabriel Police Department, a bomb threat was received around 10:45 a.m. at the high school campus at 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.

Police said the campus was placed on lockdown, and video from the scene subsequently showed hundreds of students who had been cleared from buildings while authorities searched the campus.

A family reunification site was established at nearby Mission Valley Free Methodist Church at 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd. so parents could pick up their children.

By 3:20 p.m., police announced that the campus had been cleared and no danger was found.

No further information was immediately available about the threat.

Updated Jan. 24, 2023, 4:54 p.m.