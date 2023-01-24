ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

fox9.com

White Bear Lake standoff: Police officer shot identified

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identity of the police officer shot several times during a standoff in White Bear Lake on Tuesday. The White Bear Lake Police Department (WBLPD) said six-year veteran officer Ryan Sheak was shot three times in the midsection while trying to execute an arrest warrant for a felony domestic assault.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian pumping air into tires struck by vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident happened at 3:10 a.m. after a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on southbound I-35W at 46th Street in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man escapes house fire through second-story window in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was forced to flee his house through a second-story window due to a fire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department (SFD). The SFD says the man and his wife were both forced to flee the home after a fire started near their dryer in the laundry room.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Sartell apartment fire victims identified; possible murder-suicide

SARTELL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following an investigation into an apartment fire in Sartell, Minnesota, authorities have released the names of the adult male and infant victims. According to police, on Jan. 19 fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East shortly after 8 p.m.
SARTELL, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
fox9.com

Police: Brooklyn Park child injured after being run over by school bus

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A six-year-old child was injured Wednesday afternoon after being run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park. Police say they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident on Edinbrook Crossing in which a six-year-old child suffered an injury to their lower body after being run over by a bus. Officers say it happened during a dropoff in a parking lot at the Edinburgh Golf Course to walk to a nearby residence.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past

(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Target Express fire: Man charged with arson for fire at Target in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been charged with arson for the early morning fire set at the Target Express store in Uptown on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Derrick Hansen of Burnsville is charged with first-degree arson and third-degree burglary connected to the fire. The charges point out the Target store is on the first-floor of an apartment building, and the fire could have threatened the lives of numerous people if it had spread.
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Public safety concerns prompt Minneapolis one-sided parking enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis will enforce one-sided street parking starting Thursday on streets that aren’t snow emergency routes. The streets are shrinking with every new snow event, so it’s becoming hazardous for just about anyone to drive them, but it’s especially problematic when fire trucks, ambulances, and school buses can’t make it through.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
fox9.com

Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
HASTINGS, MN

