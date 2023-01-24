MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been charged with arson for the early morning fire set at the Target Express store in Uptown on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Derrick Hansen of Burnsville is charged with first-degree arson and third-degree burglary connected to the fire. The charges point out the Target store is on the first-floor of an apartment building, and the fire could have threatened the lives of numerous people if it had spread.

