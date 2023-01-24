Read full article on original website
White Bear Lake standoff: Police officer shot identified
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identity of the police officer shot several times during a standoff in White Bear Lake on Tuesday. The White Bear Lake Police Department (WBLPD) said six-year veteran officer Ryan Sheak was shot three times in the midsection while trying to execute an arrest warrant for a felony domestic assault.
Pedestrian pumping air into tires struck by vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident happened at 3:10 a.m. after a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on southbound I-35W at 46th Street in Minneapolis.
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
Man escapes house fire through second-story window in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was forced to flee his house through a second-story window due to a fire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department (SFD). The SFD says the man and his wife were both forced to flee the home after a fire started near their dryer in the laundry room.
Sartell apartment fire victims identified; possible murder-suicide
SARTELL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following an investigation into an apartment fire in Sartell, Minnesota, authorities have released the names of the adult male and infant victims. According to police, on Jan. 19 fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East shortly after 8 p.m.
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Police: Brooklyn Park child injured after being run over by school bus
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A six-year-old child was injured Wednesday afternoon after being run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park. Police say they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident on Edinbrook Crossing in which a six-year-old child suffered an injury to their lower body after being run over by a bus. Officers say it happened during a dropoff in a parking lot at the Edinburgh Golf Course to walk to a nearby residence.
White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past
(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Target Express fire: Man charged with arson for fire at Target in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been charged with arson for the early morning fire set at the Target Express store in Uptown on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Derrick Hansen of Burnsville is charged with first-degree arson and third-degree burglary connected to the fire. The charges point out the Target store is on the first-floor of an apartment building, and the fire could have threatened the lives of numerous people if it had spread.
Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
Public safety concerns prompt Minneapolis one-sided parking enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis will enforce one-sided street parking starting Thursday on streets that aren’t snow emergency routes. The streets are shrinking with every new snow event, so it’s becoming hazardous for just about anyone to drive them, but it’s especially problematic when fire trucks, ambulances, and school buses can’t make it through.
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
