BBC

'Everton are all over the place'

The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
Yardbarker

Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks

Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
Yardbarker

Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker

As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
BBC

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
SB Nation

Everton have learned absolutely nothing a year on

After a series of disappointing losses, especially to sides around them towards the bottom of the Premier League table, Everton decided to part ways with a manager who appeared to have lost his players’ trust. Error-strewn defensive showings and attacking impotence were the hallmarks of January’s fixtures as the Toffees finally sacked their gaffer — six weeks too late, it must be said — with little time left in the transfer window.
BBC

Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth sign Ghana forward from Bristol City

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County...
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Yardbarker

The Independent

Doug King completes full takeover of Coventry to draw line under SISU era

Doug King has completed a full takeover of Coventry after buying the remaining shares from previous owners SISU Capital.King became the Sky Bet Championship club’s majority shareholder earlier this month when the EFL ratified his purchase of 85 per cent of the club.Coventry said in a statement: “Doug King has today completed the full purchase of Coventry City Football Club.“Following his purchase of 85 per cent of the club earlier this month, King has now purchased the remaining 15 per cent of the club that was owned by SISU Capital Limited. This now means King owns 100 per cent of...

