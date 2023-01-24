Read full article on original website
How Everton could line up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer including Harry Maguire and Phil Jones shock transfers
EVERTON are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea boss was sacked earlier this week with the club in turmoil - sitting joint-bottom of the Premier League table in 19th place. One of the potential candidates to take over at Goodison Park is...
Everton legend Duncan Ferguson CONFIRMED as boss of rock-bottom Forest Green despite interest from stricken Toffees
EVERTON legend Duncan Ferguson has become Forest Green manager - despite interest from his old side. The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard after a dismal run of results that leaves them second from bottom. And Ferguson is among the names the Everton board have considered bringing in to replace Lampard. But...
Newcastle AGREE £45m Anthony Gordon transfer as they close in on Everton winger
NEWCASTLE have AGREED a £45million transfer for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, according to reports. Gordon, 21, has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park since the summer. Newcastle have revived their interest having initially explored a deal last summer. Everton had been hoping to get a fee...
BBC
'Everton are all over the place'
The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Yardbarker
Full Takeover Expected for Manchester United in Coming Weeks
Manchester United is expected to say goodbye to its current American owners as a full takeover looms. The Glazer family, which hired the Raine Group in November to explore a possible sale of the iconic Premier League club, still remains open to selling a full or partial stake, but parties who have registered interest so far are leaning toward buying the team outright, according to The Daily Mail.
What every Premier League club wants in the January transfer window before it slams shut
SIMON JONES: Whether it's Arsenal looking to add firepower to their title charge or teams like Everton and Bournemouth looking to stave off relegation, we can expect more business to be done.
Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer
Liverpool were reportedly interested in a move for the midfielder before he signed for Wolves in August.
Yardbarker
Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker
As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
BBC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
SB Nation
Everton have learned absolutely nothing a year on
After a series of disappointing losses, especially to sides around them towards the bottom of the Premier League table, Everton decided to part ways with a manager who appeared to have lost his players’ trust. Error-strewn defensive showings and attacking impotence were the hallmarks of January’s fixtures as the Toffees finally sacked their gaffer — six weeks too late, it must be said — with little time left in the transfer window.
Yardbarker
Football Insider claims Liverpool are in talks to complete a late deal before transfer deadline
According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks to sell Nat Phillips before the transfer window closes next week and have not completely ruled out bringing in a new signing. The Reds will reportedly wait until the summer to strengthen their midfield, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jude...
BBC
Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth sign Ghana forward from Bristol City
Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County...
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1
The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue 1 club for free.
Yardbarker
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga
PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
Doug King completes full takeover of Coventry to draw line under SISU era
Doug King has completed a full takeover of Coventry after buying the remaining shares from previous owners SISU Capital.King became the Sky Bet Championship club’s majority shareholder earlier this month when the EFL ratified his purchase of 85 per cent of the club.Coventry said in a statement: “Doug King has today completed the full purchase of Coventry City Football Club.“Following his purchase of 85 per cent of the club earlier this month, King has now purchased the remaining 15 per cent of the club that was owned by SISU Capital Limited. This now means King owns 100 per cent of...
