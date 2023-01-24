ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season

Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Wichita Eagle

Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line

When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Offseason Free Agent Moves: The Top 5 to Re-Sign

RB Rico Dowdle (RFA) We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument's sake, let's limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?

The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023

The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy