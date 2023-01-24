Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season
Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
How the Bengals (inadvertently) helped prep Patrick Mahomes for this week’s adversity
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood in front of the media for about nine minutes Thursday, and for a short portion of them, he recapped how he spends the other 23-plus hours of his day. You know, the time we don’t see him. His preparation for the AFC Championship Game...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
For more than a few Chiefs veterans, playing for championships is why they signed in KC
JuJu Smith-Schuster was pumped up — “super excited,” to be exact — after the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last weekend. For other players who have been with the Chiefs for multiple years, the victory might have...
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line
When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Ja’Marr Chase On Cold Practices: ‘If The Quarterback Says That We Need To Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced in the elements on Thursday, but if it were up to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, they probably would've practiced inside. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a louder say, according to Chase. "We practiced outside today, actually in the cold. So you know I'd rather be...
What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game. (It’s rare.)
The single most impactful player in the AFC Championship Game plays quarterback for the Chiefs. The biggest unknown in the AFC Championship Game is the quarterback for the Chiefs. You can see why the Vegas oddsmakers have had a tough time with this one. Patrick Mahomes will play through a...
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Offers Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game
While Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice with the 49ers on Thursday, the San Francisco running back still remains on schedule to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles. McCaffrey suffered a right calf contusion in the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys on Sunday. However,...
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys Offseason Free Agent Moves: The Top 5 to Re-Sign
RB Rico Dowdle (RFA) We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument's sake, let's limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All...
What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?
The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023
The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled
JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
