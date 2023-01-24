ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford scores yet another brilliant goal for Manchester United

This kid just can't stop finding the back of the net. There are few players around the world who are in better form than Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford. After scoring a world-class goal against Arsenal over the weekend, No. 10 is back at it again. In the League Cup...
