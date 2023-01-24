Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Rashford scores yet another brilliant goal for Manchester United
This kid just can't stop finding the back of the net. There are few players around the world who are in better form than Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford. After scoring a world-class goal against Arsenal over the weekend, No. 10 is back at it again. In the League Cup...
12up
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0