Read full article on original website
Related
Voters will have to straighten out the mess the General Assembly created | Opinion
Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach once made the observation, “The man who complains about the way the ball bounces is likely the one who dropped it.” I was reminded of that quotation when I saw that Speaker Mark Rozzi was conducting a “listening tour” to determine how to resolve the current impasse in Harrisburg.
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. The Lycoming County resident represented the 84th District that was comprised of all the county (except greater Williamsport) and part of Union County. He chose not to seek re-election in 2020.
A cyberattack on a N.J. hospital revealed serious vulnerabilities. More are coming.
The computers went down first. Then the phones stopped working. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion
It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
2020 election-deniers oversee election policies in Pa., Arizona
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
Federal grants prompt fight between advocates of fixing highways or building new ones
Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that’s less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River...
Pa. awards $200,000 for hemp-related proposals, unveils other grants opportunities
Acting Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new players in Ohio gambling on the Bengals vs. Chiefs can obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in...
Former CV star Tyler Updegraff remembered as mentor, bold spirit: ‘A guy that everyone looked up to’
The Cumberland Valley community continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tyler Updegraff, 27, died in a skiing accident Thursday in Colorado. Updegraff was living in Silverthorn, according to multiple reports, working as a ski instructor and mentor and coach at Summit School District in nearby Frisco. Helping others always was part of his unique path.
Former CV football star dies in Colorado skiing accident: reports
Update: Former Cumberland Valley star Tyler Updegraff remembered as youth mentor, bold spirit: ‘He’s just a guy that everyone looked up to’. A former Cumberland Valley football star who was working with student-athletes in Colorado died in a skiing accident Thursday, according to news reports. Tyler James Updegraff,...
PointsBet Ohio promo code delivers two second chance bets worth up to $2,000 for OH bettors today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our PointsBet promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any sporting event today can get two second chance bets worth up...
Lower Dauphin girls basketball defeats Governor Mifflin in a non-conference game
The Lower Dauphin girls basketball team defeated Governor Mifflin, 57-24, in a non-conference game Saturday. Lower Dauphin improves to 11-6 on the season.
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits offer for NBA and NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to bet on any sporting event this weekend can receive a Bet $1, Get...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0