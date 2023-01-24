ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday

WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. The Lycoming County resident represented the 84th District that was comprised of all the county (except greater Williamsport) and part of Union County. He chose not to seek re-election in 2020.
Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion

It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
2020 election-deniers oversee election policies in Pa., Arizona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
Former CV star Tyler Updegraff remembered as mentor, bold spirit: ‘A guy that everyone looked up to’

The Cumberland Valley community continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tyler Updegraff, 27, died in a skiing accident Thursday in Colorado. Updegraff was living in Silverthorn, according to multiple reports, working as a ski instructor and mentor and coach at Summit School District in nearby Frisco. Helping others always was part of his unique path.
