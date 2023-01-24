Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. gets invite to 2023 NFL Draft Combine
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. is one step closer to his NFL dream. The Kansas football team announced on social media on Friday that Phelps has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine. The Combine will take place from February 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Phelps originally played at...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
Wichita Eagle
Based on Coaching Lineage, DeMeco Ryans is Broncos’ Best HC Bet
Mentors matter. Who you learned from, can determine how good you will be when you step into a similar role. It's no different for head coaches in the NFL. The key to success is how well a leader has passed on their information and how “sticky” it remains as the generations get farther away from the source. There are head coaches who were innovators and changed the way football is played, and those skills can be passed on.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Wichita Eagle
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Offers Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game
While Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice with the 49ers on Thursday, the San Francisco running back still remains on schedule to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles. McCaffrey suffered a right calf contusion in the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys on Sunday. However,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg
The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
Wichita Eagle
Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
Wichita Eagle
How the Bengals (inadvertently) helped prep Patrick Mahomes for this week’s adversity
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood in front of the media for about nine minutes Thursday, and for a short portion of them, he recapped how he spends the other 23-plus hours of his day. You know, the time we don’t see him. His preparation for the AFC Championship Game...
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
For more than a few Chiefs veterans, playing for championships is why they signed in KC
JuJu Smith-Schuster was pumped up — “super excited,” to be exact — after the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last weekend. For other players who have been with the Chiefs for multiple years, the victory might have...
Wichita Eagle
Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season
Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line
When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘Need Help’ In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On Cold Practices: ‘If The Quarterback Says That We Need To Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced in the elements on Thursday, but if it were up to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, they probably would've practiced inside. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a louder say, according to Chase. "We practiced outside today, actually in the cold. So you know I'd rather be...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball players noticing ‘pretty evident’ issue during 3-game losing streak
Kansas basketball players, who have suffered through three straight defeats heading into Saturday night’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Kentucky, have held discussions with each other concerning the Jayhawks’ recent struggles. Yes, there’s been communication, but apparently nothing formal such as a team meeting like the one held...
Wichita Eagle
Why Both Alabama and New England Fans are Pleased with Bill O’Brien Move: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... You know the saying about how one man's trash is another man's treasure?. That's a little extreme for this discussion, but it's part of...
