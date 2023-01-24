ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Based on Coaching Lineage, DeMeco Ryans is Broncos’ Best HC Bet

Mentors matter. Who you learned from, can determine how good you will be when you step into a similar role. It's no different for head coaches in the NFL. The key to success is how well a leader has passed on their information and how “sticky” it remains as the generations get farther away from the source. There are head coaches who were innovators and changed the way football is played, and those skills can be passed on.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg

The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season

Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
Wichita Eagle

2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line

When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy