ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol

A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
GREENCASTLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man

HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday

A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street

Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Fire Call On Clay Street

A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman pleads guilty to trespassing and littering

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Trenton resident pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. On a plea agreement for 1st-degree trespass and the first offense of littering on January 9th, a sentence was suspended and Jennifer Lynn Kroger was placed on supervised probation for one year.
TRENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Betty Darlene James

Betty Darlene James left this earth to be with her savior on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Darlene (as she was known by her friends) was born on a farm near Lucerne, Missouri, on November 26, 1934, to John Hartley and Velma (Collins) Vorreiter. She married Hobart L. James on May 25, 1952, at the Powersville Christian Church, Powersville, Missouri. To this union, two children were born: Marla (Robert) Head of Pollock, Missouri, and Marty (Paula) James of Boonville, Missouri.
LUCERNE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy