northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol
A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
northwestmoinfo.com
Amity Resident that was Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An Amity resident that was wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday in Gentry County and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 9:38 P.M. they arrested 39-year-old Hannah L. Summers. Summers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant...
Young woman seriously injured in St. Joseph car-pedestrian accident (UPDATED)
A 29-year-old St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries when struck by a vehicle while running across the Belt Highway. St. Joseph police report Alicia Andre was taken to the hospital after the accident on the Belt, just off Frederick Avenue around midnight. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on...
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph asking for public input in search for next Chief of Police
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has begun the search for its next Chief of Police. As part of the search, the city is asking for the public to give their input on what qualities you think the next chief should have. The Community Input Survey is available...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegal firearm
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Earl B. Penn, 31, of St. Joseph, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Penn was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
klkntv.com
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
St. Joseph police identify man found dead in car
St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead in a car parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Sunday night. Police report the victim was 48-year-old Jason Mays of St. Joseph. Officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a...
kchi.com
Fire Call On Clay Street
A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
kttn.com
Trenton woman pleads guilty to trespassing and littering
Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Trenton resident pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. On a plea agreement for 1st-degree trespass and the first offense of littering on January 9th, a sentence was suspended and Jennifer Lynn Kroger was placed on supervised probation for one year.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty Darlene James
Betty Darlene James left this earth to be with her savior on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Darlene (as she was known by her friends) was born on a farm near Lucerne, Missouri, on November 26, 1934, to John Hartley and Velma (Collins) Vorreiter. She married Hobart L. James on May 25, 1952, at the Powersville Christian Church, Powersville, Missouri. To this union, two children were born: Marla (Robert) Head of Pollock, Missouri, and Marty (Paula) James of Boonville, Missouri.
kttn.com
Former county employee in Missouri sentenced to 1-1/2 years in prison for pandemic relief fraud scheme
U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark on Thursday sentenced a former St. Louis County, Missouri employee who launched a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds to 18 months in prison. The scheme by Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. was “borne out of his own personal greed” and “his unbridled...
