Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Illinois State Museum opens Growing Up X exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) shines a spotlight on Generation X with the opening of its new exhibition, Growing Up X, on Saturday at its downtown location. Growing Up X is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield from Jan. 28, 2023, through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SHG to bring band program back in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Andy Grammer to perform at the Devon

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Andy Grammer is coming to Decatur in 2023. Grammer will be performing at the Devon on July 28. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Ticket pricing is:. Pit - $45. Seats - $45. Terrace...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield city officials look ahead to 2024 budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. In a presentation given by the Office of Budget and Management, aldermen got updates on the 2023 budget and a look ahead into 2024. Topics discussed included the concerns with the fiscal...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Dog found dead in ditch on side of road

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCCU) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center says they responded to a report of a dog on the side of Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick in Decatur around 10:20 am on Tuesday. Animal control says the dog was found deceased inside of a cage...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield city budget shows future pension concerns, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already got a look into the fiscal year 2024 budget. The Office of Budget and Management told aldermen about concerns with pensions and taxes in Springfield. The concern is over public safety pension funding. In order to meet the 2040 requirement...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
MACON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police investigating hit and run

JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Jerome police chief on Wednesday night confirmed there was a hit and run in the 1700 block of Vernon Ave. Police were called to the area for a domestic disturbance and were informed on their way that there had been a hit and run.
JEROME, IL

