Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Illinois State Museum opens Growing Up X exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) shines a spotlight on Generation X with the opening of its new exhibition, Growing Up X, on Saturday at its downtown location. Growing Up X is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield from Jan. 28, 2023, through...
foxillinois.com
SHG to bring band program back in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.
foxillinois.com
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
foxillinois.com
Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
foxillinois.com
Andy Grammer to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Andy Grammer is coming to Decatur in 2023. Grammer will be performing at the Devon on July 28. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Ticket pricing is:. Pit - $45. Seats - $45. Terrace...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
foxillinois.com
City officials say Springfield's taxes are lower compared to other central Illinois areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. City leaders got an insight into city taxes on Tuesday. City officials said compared to other areas in central Illinois, Springfield residents are saving on property taxes. Officials said Springfield has the...
foxillinois.com
Springfield city officials look ahead to 2024 budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. In a presentation given by the Office of Budget and Management, aldermen got updates on the 2023 budget and a look ahead into 2024. Topics discussed included the concerns with the fiscal...
foxillinois.com
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
foxillinois.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
foxillinois.com
Dog found dead in ditch on side of road
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCCU) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center says they responded to a report of a dog on the side of Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick in Decatur around 10:20 am on Tuesday. Animal control says the dog was found deceased inside of a cage...
foxillinois.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
foxillinois.com
Springfield city budget shows future pension concerns, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already got a look into the fiscal year 2024 budget. The Office of Budget and Management told aldermen about concerns with pensions and taxes in Springfield. The concern is over public safety pension funding. In order to meet the 2040 requirement...
foxillinois.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
foxillinois.com
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
foxillinois.com
Police investigating hit and run
JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Jerome police chief on Wednesday night confirmed there was a hit and run in the 1700 block of Vernon Ave. Police were called to the area for a domestic disturbance and were informed on their way that there had been a hit and run.
Comments / 0