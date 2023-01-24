ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police escort Iowa City High team from basketball game vs. Fairfield after 'racially charged' comment

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

Monday night's boys basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High School abruptly ended after an unspecified official made a "racially charged" comment toward City High's coach, according to a statement issued by the school district.

City High's coach Brennan Swayzer, who is Black, declined to comment on the incident, but City High and the Iowa City Community School District released a joint statement to students, staff and families in the community.

"The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism. We stand by our students and staff of color," the statement from City High principal John Bacon and Iowa City Community School District superintendent Matt Degner said. "We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation."

The statement continued: "Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes."

The Little Hawks left the court shortly after the incident and the team received a police escort to the locker room, to the bus and out of Fairfield, according to the district's statement. The game ended in the fourth quarter with Fairfield leading 77-63, according to the box score on Iowa Bound .

Chris Cuellar of the Iowa High School Athletic Association said the organization was unable to comment on the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Fairfield athletic director Jeff Courtight wasn't immediately available for comment.

Comments / 19

Martha Lillars
3d ago

it's a shame that some people can be so hateful and teach others to follow along. NO ONE CONTROLLED WHAT THEIR SKIN COLOR WOULD BE BEFORE BEING BORN!! That scared mentality will and had rotten many hearts. Now that's something everyone can control but chooses not too. WHAT WOULD JESUS THINK ABOUT YOU?!

Reply(4)
11
Robo Fett
3d ago

Wow imagine this, a story of racism in Iowa😱 Nah…not in Iowa! Like Governor Reynolds-Wrap said in one of her last 2022 campaign commercials “Here in Iowa, we still know the difference between wrong and right, Here in Iowa we don’t stand for the “woke” because here in Iowa we’re asleep”…or something like that. Gotta love the new and improved IOduh!

Reply
8
Sue Lau Telsrow
3d ago

why is the official unspecified. they need to be reprimanded and taken off the officials roster.

Reply
10
 

