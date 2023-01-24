Jonesing for more pro football? XFL’s Arlington team is back on the field Saturday

Jonesing for more football now that the Cowboys have bitterly bowed out of title contention?

You’re in luck.

The Arlington Renegades are hosting an open practice event where fans can watch the team prepare for the upcoming XFL season. The free event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Choctaw Stadium , formerly known as Globe Life Park.

Along with watching the team practice, fans can purchase season tickets, explore the stadium and get autographs from players. Free parking is available on site at the stadium.

The Renegades are one of eight teams in the XFL or “Xtra Fun League” that’s coming back for its third go-around this spring. The XFL is a separate entity from the NFL, consisting of eight teams in eight different cities with the first game set for late February.

Way back in 2001, pro wrestling tycoon Vince McMahon created the XFL as an alternative to the traditional NFL. It was a short tenure for McMahon and crew, as the league folded just months later after one season.

In early 2020, McMahon backed the resurrection of the second XFL, that included the Arlington Renegades. The team calls home the park known as Globe Life Park. But five weeks into a young season the league folded again, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The XFL found hope yet again in late 2021 , when actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and businesswoman Dany Garcia announced they were taking over the league. Johnson and Garcia brought back the Renegades team for the new season.

The first XFL game of the season is set with the Renegades facing the Vegas Vipers at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Saturday’s open practice event at Choctaw Stadium is free and open to the public.