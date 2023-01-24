ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Prosser leapfrogs Sehome, now at No. 5 (Jan. 24)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received four first-place votes this week. Pullman stays at No. 2 after receiving two first-place votes again this week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 24):

CLASS 2A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden 57 (4)

Record: 14-1

2. Pullman 54 (2)

Record: 13-0

3. Anacortes 50

Record: 14-1

4. Mark Morris 34

Record: 15-1

5. Prosser 27

Record: 13-3

6. Sehome 25

Record: 13-3

7. Tumwater 23

Record: 13-4

8. Renton 22

Record: 15-0

9. West Valley (Spokane) 18

Record: 13-1

10. Foss 10

Record: 14-3

Others receiving votes: R.A. Long, North Kitsap

Voting 2A coaches: Bill Bakamus (Mark Morris), Jason Buffum (Ridgefield), Josh Wilson (Tumwater), Riley Bettinger (Archbishop Murphy), Brian Roper (Lynden), Josh Barsh (Foss)

