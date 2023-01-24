ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jOBF_0kPve6nu00

Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Arkansas boys high school basketball season continues Tuesday (January 24) with another big night of important games.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Arkansas including live Arkansas high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas boys high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas boys high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more boys high school basketball coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 23)

Little Rock Catholic knocks off Maumelle

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

Top 20 small-school boys basketball stars across the nation in 2022-23

Full boys high school basketball coverage on SBLive Arkansas

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 9

The Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 was quiet last week, but this week was anything but. The Top 3 teams remain intact, but there was heavy movement from 4-25. Mt. Paran Christian (No.4), Lovejoy (No. 5), Woodward Academy (No. 6) all moved up one spot while Archer took a tumble to No. 7. The ...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy