WDEF
Three Teens Charged after Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
WDEF
East Lake Community Center Grand Re-Opening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grand Re-Opening of the East Lake Community Center is this Sunday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will speak at the event. The community center has been closed since March of 2021 for renovations. The newly modified community center will have their re-opening on January 29....
WDEF
2nd Chattanooga March for Life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The 2nd annual Chattanooga March for Life is taking place this Saturday. The event is hosted by the Greater Chattanooga Right to Life and Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee. The event will be at 1 p.m. at the Walker Pavilion in Coolidge Park. Hosts...
WDEF
Chattanooga Settles, Reinstates Officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with 14 officers, who were reassigned because of integrity standards. The officers have been reinstated and reimbursed for lost earnings during their reassignments. The Chattanooga Police Department enhanced their truthfulness policy, raising concerns from employees. These employees...
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Revive Dentistry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There is an organization in Chattanooga that is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It’s a place that helps people who might be in need. More to the point: it’s a place that will make people smile, sometimes for the first time in a long while.
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
WDEF
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
WDEF
McMinn County enjoying culture change under Coach Casey
McMINN County, Tennessee (WDEF)- McMinn County knows it will win a district title if it wins its remaining five game. The first of the five games was Friday night against Howard. McMinn County lead early and won in dominating fashion.
WDEF
Rescue 82 Sends Aid to Ukraine
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga-based non-profit is traveling to Ukraine in March. Rescue 82 will be making their third mission trip to the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group says they will be providing aid in and around areas once occupied by Russia and left...
WDEF
Mocs Drop Fourth Straight Game After Falling 85-80 to Wofford
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team suffered its fourth-straight defeat in another close Southern Conference battle, ultimately dropping an 85-80 contest to Wofford on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 11-11 overall and 3-6 inside SoCon play at the halfway point...
