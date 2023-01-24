Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About Laith Ashley, Taylor Swift's Love Interest in "Lavender Haze"
Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "Lavender Haze" music video, part of her recent "Midnights" album release, is finally out! The 11-time Grammy winner cast transgender model, Laith Ashely, to play her love interest in the video, and fans are praising her for the inclusive casting choice and for keeping representation a priority. In a tweet promoting the music video on Jan. 26, Swift shared shots from "Lavender Haze" and said, "There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley, who I absolutely adored working with."
I've Tried Countless Bronzers and I Keep Going Back to This $16 Drugstore One
As a beauty editor and a self-proclaimed bronzer aficionado, I try lots of formulas and I'm very picky about what I like. What separates the good bronzers from the great ones is my laundry list of requirements, which includes having a buttery formula that's easy to blend, a satin or matte finish because shimmer can look chunky, something that isn't too warm-toned or orangey, something that I don't have to carefully apply, and finally, something that doesn't fade or get patchy. I know, it's a long list but when I find something that checks all of these boxes, then I know I've truly found something special.
Join One of Lizzo's Dancers For a 30-Minute Hip-Hop Dance Cardio Class
Dancer and choreographer Arianna Davis — best known for her recent appearance on Lizzo's "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" and as a dancer on Lizzo's recent world tour — is here with a 30-minute beginner hip-hop dance cardio workout that'll make you sweat. Get ready to hit the stage for a full-out feel-yourself dance session. You'll be moving and grooving with Davis as she leads you through this routine joined by class members Poofy Moffitino and Paris Nicole. If this is your first time dancing, you're in the right place! Davis takes it nice and slow as she drills the moves with you. If you don't get it the first time, don't fret; you'll be sure to get it by the final run-through. All you need is some space to move.
Watch Harry Styles's Leather Pants Split Open at LA Concert
Harry Styles had quite the eventful concert on Jan. 26. While singing his hit "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" during a performance in Inglewood, CA, the Grammy award-winning musician's leather pants split at the seam as he knelt down on one knee. Wearing caramel-colored leather pants and a sequin T-shirt...
