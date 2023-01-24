ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
SmartAsset

Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes

The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
queencreeksuntimes.com

Start fresh financially in 2023: Overcoming holiday overspending

Another holiday season has come and gone. The decorations are put away, the kids are back in school and we have returned to everyday life. But for 35% of us, the holiday debt is looming. According to reports, 2022 had the highest average holiday debt – over $1,500.00 – since...
WALB 10

Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy