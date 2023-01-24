Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
I’m 52 with $2 million in retirement savings. What should I do next?
Q. I’m 52 and married. We have no debt and we have saved about $2 million in retirement accounts, thanks partly to an inherited IRA. We earn more than we spend, max out our 401(k) plans and have no big bills. And we have an emergency fund. What should we do with our extra money each month?
Living With Your Parents? Make These 4 Money Moves Today
Use this time to shore up your financial bases and still have money available for fun.
msn.com
The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Stimulus Update: Is Your City One of the 98 Considering Permanent Stimulus?
Giving a little can save a lot.
NASDAQ
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Retirement can be a time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor, but for many seniors, the reality is that their fixed income is not enough to sustain...
New cryptocurrency scam: Crypto users were scammed and have lost all their savings and even credits
For a few weeks now, many users of a cryptocurrency investment platform have reported that they stopped receiving their payments and are no longer allowed to make withdrawals of ‘their earnings’ and investments.
Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes
The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Retirees in Trouble: How To Play Catchup as 75% Fall Behind This Major Income Goal
Unwritten rules guide us throughout our lives, from infancy to old age. As far as retirement income goes, most experts have agreed for years that replacing 70% of your pre-retirement income should be...
Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing and private share sale - sources
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Start fresh financially in 2023: Overcoming holiday overspending
Another holiday season has come and gone. The decorations are put away, the kids are back in school and we have returned to everyday life. But for 35% of us, the holiday debt is looming. According to reports, 2022 had the highest average holiday debt – over $1,500.00 – since...
WALB 10
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
wealthinsidermag.com
How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
Investing and Lessons Learned from Gamblers
Luck can be misperceived as skill. In this article, our expert explains how to apply skill to investing versus depending on luck.
Strategies to save money during inflation
Prices are increasing rapidly these days. Whether you're a parent or child-free you're probably feeling the effects of pricing increases - especially when it comes to groceries.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0