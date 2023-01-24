Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
KANATA - The Canadiens (20-25-4) stop by Ottawa (22-23-3) for a tilt with the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens will have to wait for their first win of the season in their powder blue...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Necas, Hurricanes rally for OT victory against Sharks
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday. Necas tied it 4-4 on a rebound from the left...
NHL
ADHSHL to Host 11th Annual All-Star Games Sunday at Great Park Ice
The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club's Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will host the 11th annual ADHSHL All-Star Games hydrated by BioSteel on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. Players representing all 55 ADHSHL schools across 29 high...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game chance for ESPN to tell players' stories
ESPN has worked with the NHL to make the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend compelling for fans at home by highlighting the players' skills and personalities. Not everyone can attend the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival, the free fan festival at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park from Feb. 2-4, let alone the main events.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
NHL
WINNING HAND!
The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.
NHL
Thomas sustains lower-body injury
UPDATE (Jan. 27 at 1:55 p.m. CT) - Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said Robert Thomas is "sore" and is considered day-to-day. He will remain with the team on the current road trip, which continues Saturday against Colorado and Monday against Winnipeg. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas sustained a...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Senators
The New York Islanders winless streak reached six games on Wednesday night, as the Isles fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to overcome goals from Long Island native Shane Pinto and a power-play goal from Claude Giroux (1G, 1A). Jake Sanderson (2A) also a two-point game.
Comments / 0