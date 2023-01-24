ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Reasons Pineapple Should NEVER Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Latest MBTA Green Line failure 'absolutely unacceptable,' Mass. gov says

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is promising swift action Friday after another issue on the Green Line that gave her a taste of the dysfunction on the MBTA that plagued her predecessor. “It’s really frustrating for people,” Healey said. “It is absolutely frustrating.”. The MBTA...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts-based Moderna discusses expansion plans in Cambridge, Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Moderna on a mission to have the greatest possible impact on health care through MRNA medicines, pioneering individualized medicine for cancer patients. The company is now developing combination respiratory vaccines, designed to fight the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Moderna says it is also working on...
NORWOOD, MA
WSBS

Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road

I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Instagram fame provides a powerful platform for two Boston-based women

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After videos of Jamad Fiin playing basketball in her hijab and dress went viral, hersocial media stardom skyrocketed — earning her more than a million Instagram followers. That spotlight has provided her with commercial opportunities, helped normalize Muslim women playing sports and given Fiin the platform to launch Jamad Basketball Camps — a non-profit organization that hosts free basketball camps for girls.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only

NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Woburn, Massachusetts, prepares for strike as teachers hold rally

WOBURN, Mass. — Teachers in a Massachusetts city have voted to authorize a strike to begin on Monday if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Woburn Teachers Association says its members have been working without a contract since August 2022. They are...
WOBURN, MA

