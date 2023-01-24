Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
5 Reasons Pineapple Should NEVER Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
WCVB
Latest MBTA Green Line failure 'absolutely unacceptable,' Mass. gov says
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is promising swift action Friday after another issue on the Green Line that gave her a taste of the dysfunction on the MBTA that plagued her predecessor. “It’s really frustrating for people,” Healey said. “It is absolutely frustrating.”. The MBTA...
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
WCVB
Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WCVB
Massachusetts-based Moderna discusses expansion plans in Cambridge, Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Moderna on a mission to have the greatest possible impact on health care through MRNA medicines, pioneering individualized medicine for cancer patients. The company is now developing combination respiratory vaccines, designed to fight the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Moderna says it is also working on...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
WCVB
Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
WCVB
Series of shutdowns, disruptions planned for MBTA train, trolley lines begin this weekend
BOSTON — MBTA riders who use the Orange, Green, Red and Haverhill Commuter Rail Lines will have to contend with numerous upcoming service changes and shutdowns. The first shutdown will occur this weekend on the Green and Orange Lines. Officials said the upcoming weekend impacts on the Orange and...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
Instagram fame provides a powerful platform for two Boston-based women
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After videos of Jamad Fiin playing basketball in her hijab and dress went viral, hersocial media stardom skyrocketed — earning her more than a million Instagram followers. That spotlight has provided her with commercial opportunities, helped normalize Muslim women playing sports and given Fiin the platform to launch Jamad Basketball Camps — a non-profit organization that hosts free basketball camps for girls.
WCVB
New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only
NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, prepares for strike as teachers hold rally
WOBURN, Mass. — Teachers in a Massachusetts city have voted to authorize a strike to begin on Monday if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Woburn Teachers Association says its members have been working without a contract since August 2022. They are...
