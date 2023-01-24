ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott selected to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Chalk off another historic achievement for Taliah Scott.

Already a scoring champion for the Sunshine State, the St. Johns Country Day senior guard joined one of the most exclusive clubs in high school sports with selection to the McDonald's All-American Game for girls basketball.

She's one of 24 players from around the country who will compete at the national showcase event on Houston on March 28.

She becomes only the fourth Northeast Florida girl selected to the McDonald's All-American Game and the first from a school in Clay County. The other three all represented Ribault: Shante Williams (now Stevens) in 2003, Erica White in 2004 and Rennia Davis in 2017.

Memorable milestone: Taliah Scott scores 2,000th career point, credits teammates for milestone

Inside the numbers: Northeast Florida high school girls basketball stats leaders through January 24

First Coast Varsity Weekly: 20 for Kenny as Crusaders' girls basketball win streak grows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcD6h_0kPvco9F00

Scott, who has led the Spartans to the top seed in Region 1-2A ahead of next week's Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments, is on the verge of winning her second consecutive state scoring title with an average of 37.3 points per game. Last season, her average was 31.5.

A 5-9 guard with lightning quickness on the dribble and a keen shooting touch from inside and out, she signed during the fall with the University of Arkansas.

She has tallied at least 30 points in 16 consecutive games, with a season high of 53 against Orlando First Academy on Dec. 29. Her 34-point performance Monday night against Episcopal raised her career total to 2,497, exceeded only by Keystone Heights' Monique Cardenas, Ribault's Williams and Union County's Nyreka Smith in Northeast Florida's documented hoops history.

Her current scoring average ranks second in the MaxPreps national list behind only the 43.8 points of senior guard Nicole Melious of Susan E. Wagner High School in New York.

The awards may not be finished for Scott, who is also on the national midseason watch list for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award. Last year, MaxPreps selected her to its Junior All-American roster. She's also likely to receive strong consideration among the front-runners for Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott selected to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Gillum’s PAC, Forward Florida, is disbanded

The political action committee Forward Florida, which supported Andrew Gillum’s 2018 campaign for governor of Florida and paid for his legal costs related to an FBI investigation and other transgressions, has been disbanded. Cynthia Stafford, a Democratic politician from Miami, said she could see the handwriting on the wall...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy