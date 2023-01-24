St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott selected to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

Chalk off another historic achievement for Taliah Scott.

Already a scoring champion for the Sunshine State, the St. Johns Country Day senior guard joined one of the most exclusive clubs in high school sports with selection to the McDonald's All-American Game for girls basketball.

She's one of 24 players from around the country who will compete at the national showcase event on Houston on March 28.

She becomes only the fourth Northeast Florida girl selected to the McDonald's All-American Game and the first from a school in Clay County. The other three all represented Ribault: Shante Williams (now Stevens) in 2003, Erica White in 2004 and Rennia Davis in 2017.

Memorable milestone: Taliah Scott scores 2,000th career point, credits teammates for milestone

Inside the numbers: Northeast Florida high school girls basketball stats leaders through January 24

First Coast Varsity Weekly: 20 for Kenny as Crusaders' girls basketball win streak grows

Scott, who has led the Spartans to the top seed in Region 1-2A ahead of next week's Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments, is on the verge of winning her second consecutive state scoring title with an average of 37.3 points per game. Last season, her average was 31.5.

A 5-9 guard with lightning quickness on the dribble and a keen shooting touch from inside and out, she signed during the fall with the University of Arkansas.

She has tallied at least 30 points in 16 consecutive games, with a season high of 53 against Orlando First Academy on Dec. 29. Her 34-point performance Monday night against Episcopal raised her career total to 2,497, exceeded only by Keystone Heights' Monique Cardenas, Ribault's Williams and Union County's Nyreka Smith in Northeast Florida's documented hoops history.

Her current scoring average ranks second in the MaxPreps national list behind only the 43.8 points of senior guard Nicole Melious of Susan E. Wagner High School in New York.

The awards may not be finished for Scott, who is also on the national midseason watch list for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award. Last year, MaxPreps selected her to its Junior All-American roster. She's also likely to receive strong consideration among the front-runners for Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott selected to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game