WVNews
Fighting hunger in the Mountain State
During his State of the State address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was making fighting hunger in West Virginia a priority of his administration and asked lawmakers to target funding to those efforts. On Thursday, which was the Legislature’s Hunger Free Day, lawmakers learned more of the perils...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushes personal income tax cut in Wheeling
WHEELING — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided assurance in Wheeling Friday that the state’s budget can handle cutting personal income tax collections in half over the next three years. Justice’s proposal before the state Legislature would cut state personal income tax across income brackets by 50% incrementally...
WVNews
West Virginia lawmakers looking to add additional improvements to foster care, child welfare
CHARLESTON – While lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislature look at reforming and splitting up the state Department of Health and Human Resources, bills reforming the state' foster and child welfare systems are moving through. According to DHHR, there are 6,151 children in foster care in West Virginia as...
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR names new Bureau for Family Assistance commissioner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced its latest personnel change Friday morning. Janie Cole was named commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, according to a press release.
WVNews
Farm Credit of Virginias announces Haddix retirement
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a regional lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Mark Haddix, agribusiness relationship manager, will retire Tuesday after 33 years with the association. During his tenure, Haddix made major contributions to the association...
WVNews
Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night. Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.
