WVNews

Fighting hunger in the Mountain State

During his State of the State address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was making fighting hunger in West Virginia a priority of his administration and asked lawmakers to target funding to those efforts. On Thursday, which was the Legislature’s Hunger Free Day, lawmakers learned more of the perils...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushes personal income tax cut in Wheeling

WHEELING — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided assurance in Wheeling Friday that the state’s budget can handle cutting personal income tax collections in half over the next three years. Justice’s proposal before the state Legislature would cut state personal income tax across income brackets by 50% incrementally...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Farm Credit of Virginias announces Haddix retirement

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a regional lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Mark Haddix, agribusiness relationship manager, will retire Tuesday after 33 years with the association. During his tenure, Haddix made major contributions to the association...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night. Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.
MOON, PA

