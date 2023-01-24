Read full article on original website
WBAP Morning News: Overwhelming Majority Of Texans Favor Casino Gambling
A new poll shows 75% of Texans support a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling in Texas. Would you vote for gambling in Texas?
First Lady Abbott Relaunches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – First Lady Cecilia Abbott relaunched the statewide “Can You See Me?” human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on Thursday. The multimedia campaign seeks to highlight the realities of human trafficking through a series of billboards displayed in public spaces...
WBAP Morning News: Is Cashless Bail Coming To A State Near You
Illinois is eliminating cash bail for those arrested for a crime. Does this amount to a get-out-of-jail free card for criminals? Attorney Lance Lorusso joins Ernie and Monty to discuss…
Casey Bartholomew: What’s Wrong With Testing Kids?
A Texas lawmaker wants to do away with STAAR testing because it will give teachers more freedom. What’s wrong with making sure the kids know what they are supposed to know?
WBAP Morning News: Should Texas Get Rid Of The STAAR Test?
A Texas state representative says it’s time for the STAAR test to go away. Should students be tested to check their knowledge? Should teachers and schools be evaluated based on test results?
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
