First Lady Abbott Relaunches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – First Lady Cecilia Abbott relaunched the statewide “Can You See Me?” human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on Thursday. The multimedia campaign seeks to highlight the realities of human trafficking through a series of billboards displayed in public spaces...
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
